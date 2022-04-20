Axie Infinity (AXS), Chainlink (LINK) Now Available on BitMEX, Spot Module Goes Live in May

BitMEX, veteran crypto derivatives exchange, is expanding its suite of altcoins avaliable for seamless purchasing, trading and conversion. Also, its spot trading module inches closer to public release.

BitMEX adds Axie Infinity (AXS), Chainlink (LINK)

As per the announcements shared by the BitMEX team on its social media accounts and official blog, two large-cap altcoins are added to its derivatives trading suite.

Welcome, #AXS.



Users can now:



1️⃣ Buy AXS

2️⃣ Convert AXS

3️⃣ Deposit and withdraw AXS



BitMEX Spot is launching in May, meaning AXS and many other tokens will soon be tradable on our exchange.



Learn more ⬇️https://t.co/Obxnvp6IpO pic.twitter.com/LqB10Zckny — BitMEX (@BitMEX) April 20, 2022

Namely, the service added AXS, a core native cryptocurrency of mainstream play-to-earn ecosystem Axie Infinity, and LINK, a token of Chainlink decentralized oracles network.

Both assets can now be deposited, withdrawn, seamlessly purchased and converted. Crypto enthusiasts can purchase tokens through fiat gateways with 30+ currencies.

Ads

Also, both LINK and AXS can be seamlessly converted to Tether (USDT) stablecoin with zero slippage.

BMEX bonus campaign and zero fees initiative ahead of spot trading launch

To welcome new traders, for every $1,000 in equivalent processed in LINK, AXS conversion, BitMEX will reward the user with a 2.5 BMEX bonus.

Also, all fees on crypto purchases are reduced to zero until April 30, 2022.

This promo campaign is set to accompany the most crucial release for BitMEX in 2022, i.e., the launch of spot trading on the platform. This milestone will be accomplished in May, as per the latest BitMEx announcements.