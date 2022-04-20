Axie Infinity (AXS), Chainlink (LINK) Now Available on BitMEX, Spot Module Goes Live in May

News
Wed, 04/20/2022 - 10:44
article image
Vladislav Sopov
BitMEX, a top-tier crypto derivatives exchange, adds two red-hot altcoins ahead of spot trading launch
Axie Infinity (AXS), Chainlink (LINK) Now Available on BitMEX, Spot Module Goes Live in May
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

BitMEX, veteran crypto derivatives exchange, is expanding its suite of altcoins avaliable for seamless purchasing, trading and conversion. Also, its spot trading module inches closer to public release.

BitMEX adds Axie Infinity (AXS), Chainlink (LINK)

As per the announcements shared by the BitMEX team on its social media accounts and official blog, two large-cap altcoins are added to its derivatives trading suite.

Namely, the service added AXS, a core native cryptocurrency of mainstream play-to-earn ecosystem Axie Infinity, and LINK, a token of Chainlink decentralized oracles network.

Both assets can now be deposited, withdrawn, seamlessly purchased and converted. Crypto enthusiasts can purchase tokens through fiat gateways with 30+ currencies.

Also, both LINK and AXS can be seamlessly converted to Tether (USDT) stablecoin with zero slippage.

BMEX bonus campaign and zero fees initiative ahead of spot trading launch

To welcome new traders, for every $1,000 in equivalent processed in LINK, AXS conversion, BitMEX will reward the user with a 2.5 BMEX bonus.

Also, all fees on crypto purchases are reduced to zero until April 30, 2022.

This promo campaign is set to accompany the most crucial release for BitMEX in 2022, i.e., the launch of spot trading on the platform. This milestone will be accomplished in May, as per the latest BitMEx announcements.

#Chainlink (LINK) News #Axie Infinity News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Ripple CTO Slams Elon Musk, Exposing Allegedly Real Reason for Twitter Takeover
04/20/2022 - 10:30
Ripple CTO Slams Elon Musk, Exposing Allegedly Real Reason for Twitter Takeover
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Is NFT Industry Dying? ApeCoin Rallies by 30% with No Reasons Again
04/20/2022 - 10:04
Is NFT Industry Dying? ApeCoin Rallies by 30% with No Reasons Again
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image 50.3 Billion SHIB Bought by This Whale as SHIB Becomes Most Used Smart Contract
04/20/2022 - 08:59
50.3 Billion SHIB Bought by This Whale as SHIB Becomes Most Used Smart Contract
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan