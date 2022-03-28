Avalanche, Cosmos and Polygon ETPs Launched by ETC Group

ETC Group has added ETPs that track Avalanche, Polygon and Cosmos to its roster of products

British crypto-investment firm ETC Group launched three new cryptocurrency exchange-traded products that track the value of three cryptocurrencies: Avalanche (AVAX), Polygon (MATIC), and Cosmos (ATOM), according to a Monday report published by ETF Stream.



The new investment vehicles have become available on Zurich-based SIX Swiss Exchange and Frankfurt-based Deutsche Börse.



ETC Group founder Bradley Duke claims that investors have become “increasingly interested” in gaining exposure to the hottest altcoins in order to diversify their portfolios. Duke claims that the newest products offer a substantial level of liquidity for high-quality trading.