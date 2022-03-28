Avalanche, Cosmos and Polygon ETPs Launched by ETC Group

British crypto-investment firm ETC Group launched three new cryptocurrency exchange-traded products that track the value of three cryptocurrencies: Avalanche (AVAX), Polygon (MATIC), and Cosmos (ATOM), according to a Monday report published by ETF Stream.
The new investment vehicles have become available on Zurich-based SIX Swiss Exchange and Frankfurt-based Deutsche Börse.
ETC Group founder Bradley Duke claims that investors have become “increasingly interested” in gaining exposure to the hottest altcoins in order to diversify their portfolios. Duke claims that the newest products offer a substantial level of liquidity for high-quality trading.
In December, Europe’s top provider of institutional-grade crypto-backed securities also launched ETPs for Polkadot, Solana, Cardano, and Tezos.
Earlier this month, the company also made a trailblazing move by launching the world’s first metaverse-focused exchange-traded fund (ETP). It helps investors to gain exposure to a slew of companies that work on such cutting-edge technologies as VR/AR and 3D graphics.
ETC Group rolled out the first centrally cleared Bitcoin exchange-traded product in the world back in 2020 Deutsche Boerse. Last October, it topped $1.5 billion in assets under management, becoming the world’s number one physically-backed single cryptocurrency ETP.
Last June, the company announced that it would list the first Bitcoin ETP in the U.K.
The company now offers eight physically-backed ETPs that track the value of separate cryptocurrencies.
Having launched its products in Frankfurt, Vienna, Paris, London, Amsterdam, Zurich and Frankfurt, ETC Group has managed to gain a significant presence on European financial markets. Europe is generally known to be more crypto-friendly compared to the U.S.