Asset Management Giant VanEck Files for Bitcoin Futures Mutual Fund

Global investment manager VanEck has filed for a mutual fund that invests in “certain” Bitcoin futures through its Cayman Islands-based subsidiary.

The “Bitcoin Strategy Fund” won’t have any exposure to the spot price of the flagship cryptocurrency:

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, in bitcoin futures contracts (“Bitcoin Futures”), as well as pooled investment vehicles and exchange-traded products that provide exposure to bitcoin (together with Bitcoin Futures, “Bitcoin Investments”). The Fund does not invest in bitcoin or other digital assets directly.

The fund may also put some of its remaining assets into U.S. Treasuries, money market funds, municipal debt securities, and other investment vehicles.