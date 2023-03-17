Arbitrum (ARB) Listing Confirmed by Major Crypto Exchanges

A day after the official announcement of the airdrop of Arbitrum tokens, ARB, major crypto exchanges Huobi and MEXC announced the listing of the token. On both venues, ARB will be listed on March 23, the day of the airdrop. The Arbitrum token will be traded in pairs with USDT, and on Huobi, it will also be possible to trade against USDD, an algorithmic stablecoin from TRON DAO.

Arbitrum (ARB) airdrop

The Arbitrum token airdrop has the potential to be one of the most significant events of the year in the crypto world. The last time similar hype was raised around the token airdrop of another Ethereum L2 solution was OP from Optimism. In ARB's case, however, the scope of the event may be greater, given that Arbitrum itself is now larger than not only Optimism but also any of its competitors.

According to DefiLlama, of all the chains, Arbitrum is now fourth in terms of total value locked up, at $1.75 billion. In comparison, Polygon (MATIC) is next in the ranking, trailing by $750 million. As for volume on decentralized exchanges in the last 24 hours, Arbitrum is second only to Ethereum (ETH), with $924.82 million.

It is unknown whether ARB will suffer the fate of all airdrops and be instantly dumped, but crypto market capitalization will almost certainly add a couple billion due to this event, now or later.