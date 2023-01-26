Aptos and Threshold to End This Week as Biggest Gainers, Here's What They Have in Common

It has been a very productive week for the cryptocurrency ecosystem thus far, as showcased by the 2.16% growth in the combined market cap value, which is pegged at $1.05 trillion at the time of writing.
While Bitcoin (BTC) is a major contributor to this capitalization, the duo of Aptos (APT) and Threshold (T) recorded the most impressive price growth for the week.
Aptos is currently up by 19.14% to $18.55, while Threshold is changing hands at $0.05642 atop 15.62% growth over the past 24 hours. Both digital currencies are looking to end the week as the top-performing altcoins, and while APT has jumped by 139% over the past week, T is up by 172%.
Despite the likelihood of wild volatile price actions from digital currencies, it is unusual for an asset to maintain consistency for a week. This is one thing that the duo of Aptos and Threshold have in common, as positive sentiment from buyers in both communities has not been dampened enough to stir a sell-off.
Similarities in protocol capabilities
For the niche they both represent, the duo of Aptos and Threshold are showcasing new functionalities to gain a competitive edge over their competitors.
As a Layer 1 blockchain network, Aptos' core goal is to power the mainstream adoption of Web3 and empower an ecosystem of dApps to solve real-world user problems. Threshold is a product of the merger between NuCypher and Keep Network, and it seeks to create a suite of cryptographic primitives for several dApps.
As seen, both Aptos and NuCypher's protocols are designed to empower dApps, one of the features they share. With the duo also running a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus model, they create a very defined reason for investors to stack them up, based on their infrastructural superiority and earning potential.