Aptos and Threshold to End This Week as Biggest Gainers, Here's What They Have in Common

Aptos is up by 139% in WTD period, while Threshold is up 179%

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

It has been a very productive week for the cryptocurrency ecosystem thus far, as showcased by the 2.16% growth in the combined market cap value, which is pegged at $1.05 trillion at the time of writing.

While Bitcoin (BTC) is a major contributor to this capitalization, the duo of Aptos (APT) and Threshold (T) recorded the most impressive price growth for the week.

Aptos is currently up by 19.14% to $18.55, while Threshold is changing hands at $0.05642 atop 15.62% growth over the past 24 hours. Both digital currencies are looking to end the week as the top-performing altcoins, and while APT has jumped by 139% over the past week, T is up by 172%.

Despite the likelihood of wild volatile price actions from digital currencies, it is unusual for an asset to maintain consistency for a week. This is one thing that the duo of Aptos and Threshold have in common, as positive sentiment from buyers in both communities has not been dampened enough to stir a sell-off.

Ads Ads

Similarities in protocol capabilities

For the niche they both represent, the duo of Aptos and Threshold are showcasing new functionalities to gain a competitive edge over their competitors.

As a Layer 1 blockchain network, Aptos' core goal is to power the mainstream adoption of Web3 and empower an ecosystem of dApps to solve real-world user problems. Threshold is a product of the merger between NuCypher and Keep Network, and it seeks to create a suite of cryptographic primitives for several dApps.

As seen, both Aptos and NuCypher's protocols are designed to empower dApps, one of the features they share. With the duo also running a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus model, they create a very defined reason for investors to stack them up, based on their infrastructural superiority and earning potential.