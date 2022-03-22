APE Surpasses AAVE to Become Most Traded Crypto for Largest ETH Investors

WhaleStats on-chain analytics service that tracks down the transactions and holdings of the 100 largest whales on several chains, including Ethereum, has tweeted that ApeCoin has become the most traded one for the largest 100 wallets today, March 22.
Previously, this honorable position was held by another token that has become popular recently, AAVE.
📰 JUST IN: $APE @apecoin had flipped $AAVE to be most traded token among the top 100 #ETH whales today— WhaleStats - BabyWhale ($BBW) (@WhaleStats) March 22, 2022
Whale leaderboard: https://t.co/EIJHDs83fQ pic.twitter.com/OANrR2DPjt
As for the other top positions among these wallets, FTT remains the largest token by USD value (followed by Shiba Inu), and UNI is the most widely held token.
Earlier, U.Today reported that Time Magazine intends to start accepting ApeCoin as payment from its subscribers in the near future.
In other news, over the weekend, anonymous whales purchased a staggering 600,000 APE worth over $8.4 million.