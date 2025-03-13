Advertisement
    AP3X Token Secures Listing on MEXC, Announces Reward Campaign

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Thu, 13/03/2025 - 14:44
    AP3X, core native cryptocurrency of staking-centric PRIME Chain, debuts on tier-1 centralized exchange MEXC Global
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    AP3X, a core cryptocurrency of Apex Fusion blockchain ecosystem, shared the details of its hotly anticipated debut on MEXC, a mainstream centralized cryptocurrency exchange. To celebrate the listing event, the Apex Fusion team initiated a token airdrop to the MEXC community.

    AP3X token now listed on MEXC exchange, rewards campaign kicks off

    Per the official statement of Apex Fusion Foundation, its key cryptocurrency asset AP3X makes it to MEXC, one of the fastest-growing centralized crypto exchanges. AP3X cryptocurrency is listed against U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin by market cap.

    Trading in the AP3X/USDT pair kicks off today, March 13, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. UTC.

    To mark the launch of the AP3X token on MEXC, a rewards pool of more than 2850,000 AP3X has been created. This will be allocated to traders who commit MX tokens during the promotional period. The listing forms part of MEXC’s Kickstarter program that spotlights emerging Web3 projects.

    MEXC users who hold a minimum of 25 MX for at least 24 hours will be eligible for the Kickstarter event. The exchange will take snapshots of user balances to determine the share of the 2850,000 AP3X pool that is airdropped to eligible participants.

    The AP3X token powers the Apex Fusion ecosystem and operates as a multi-purpose utility token that includes staking. The token is minted on PRIME Chain, the dedicated staking layer that provides a foundation for broader economic activity across Apex Fusion networks.

    PRIME staking operator count hits 180 as Nexus, Vector ecosystems expand

    AP3X token listing on MEXC is a major milestone for Apex Fusion and its ecosystem of blockchains. With the asset being listed by a major exchange, more and more retail users will be joining the platforms under the Apex umbrella.

    More than 180 operators are already participating in PRIME staking to help secure and decentralize the network. Through liquid staking, AP3X token holders can also participate in this process and earn annual rewards of around 10% for contributing to network security.

    AP3X is used to cover network fees and facilitate governance across the blockchain networks that comprise the Apex Fusion ecosystem. 

    The token will also play a key role in future Apex Fusion developments, which include the launch of NEXUS, an EVM-compatible L2 for executing smart contracts. In addition, it will support Vector, which will serve as a UTXO-based L2 for fast and low-cost transactions. Other major key deliverables on the Apex Fusion roadmap include a Reactor Bridge for seamless cross-chain transactions.

    #Cryptocurrency Adoption #MEXC

