Ancient Bitcoin Whale Comes Back With $30 Million in BTC After 11 Years' Sleep

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Prominent blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, which monitors large crypto transactions, spread the word about a dormant Bitcoin address that had been reactivated after a significant period—10.9 years.

Advertisement

The last time this wallet was used was 2014 – four years after Satoshi Nakamoto’s disappearance and the year of the Ethereum Initial Coin Offering (ICO). This wallet contains 300 BTC worth a massive $29,368,562.

💤 💤 💤 A dormant address containing 300 #BTC (29,368,562 USD) has just been activated after 10.9 years!https://t.co/0dBJ05mmjE — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) February 15, 2025

Ancient whales returning en masse

Such “awakenings” of old-time whales took place frequently throughout November and December last year as Bitcoin began to surge and take on all-time high after another. Eventually, it recorded a historic price peak of $109,114 on January 20 on the inauguration day of the new US president. The latter is a prominent crypto supporter and looking at whether the US is able to create a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve over the next few years.

Advertisement

Therefore, those ancient whales coming back to life from a ten-year dormancy picked the right time to lock in their profits. Frequently, though, early Bitcoin owners lost their keys approximately ten or slightly fewer years ago and many have only managed to recover them by now. Hence, the large amount of old wallets coming out of hibernation.

As reported by U.Today, earlier this week, a staggering 14,000 Bitcoins were moved after remaining inactive between seven and ten years. However, according to the on-chain data company CryptoQuant, that monstrous amount of BTC was not transferred to any cryptocurrency exchange, meaning that no immediate sale is going to take place so far.

At the time of this writing, the world’s largest cryptocurrency is changing hands at $97,440 after displaying a 1.18% decline.