    'Alt Season' Begins With Massive ETH, DOGE and XRP Pumps

    Arman Shirinyan
    Altcoins breaking through cryptocurrency market with substantial pumps, marking beginning of new phase in industry
    Sun, 10/11/2024 - 10:35
    'Alt Season' Begins With Massive ETH, DOGE and XRP Pumps
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The beginning of an alt season rally is suggested by recovery signals displayed by Ethereum, Dogecoin and XRP. Given that Bitcoin's market share recently reached 60% some analysts think this could mark a sea change for altcoins and possibly the beginning of a time when major altcoins outperform Bitcoin in terms of percentage gains.

    After a robust breakout, Ethereum has pushed past resistance levels and is now aiming for additional gains. It just broke through the crucial $3,000 mark and if momentum continues, it will aim for higher levels. Dogecoin is likewise on the rise, climbing past significant resistance levels at $0.18 and displaying the ability to sustain its bullish trend.

    DOGE/USDT Chart by TradingView

    In a similar vein, XRP has joined the rally and is making a strong upward move with room to grow if it can overcome its next resistance level, which is around $0.60. This altcoin rally is supported by a number of indicators. A well-known analyst Benjamin Cowen claims that the 60% dominance level for Bitcoin frequently serves as a gauge for the strength of altcoins. Investor attention has historically shifted to altcoins in search of larger returns when Bitcoin dominance reaches this level.

    The analyst also cites past trends, speculating that altcoins might rise through November before experiencing a decline in December similar to trends seen in 2020. The ETH/BTC pair will be a crucial indicator to keep an eye on if the altcoin rally continues. The altcoin market may see further gains if Ethereum can maintain its upward trend against Bitcoin.

    However, given the ongoing influence of macroeconomic and regulatory forces on cryptocurrency markets, variables like changes in monetary policy may cause volatility. To ascertain whether this alt rally has enduring potential or whether Bitcoin will reclaim its leadership in the upcoming months, investors should monitor the crucial support and resistance levels for ETH, DOGE and XRP in addition to general BTC dominance patterns.

    #Ethereum #Dogecoin #XRP
    About the author
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

