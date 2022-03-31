Alpha Finance Lab Introduces Alpha Ventures DAO, Partners with Terraform Labs

Alpha Finance Lab launches novel VC funding mechanism, together with key figureheads of Web3 and DeFi segments

Introduced by a team of heavy-hitting crypto veterans, the new VC conglomerate will support promising early-stage products of the blockchain scene in a decentralized and resource-efficient manner.

Alpha Ventures DAO launches with top VC investors and Web3 entrepreneurs onboard

According to the official announcement shared by Alpha Finance Lab, it launches Alpha Venture DAO, a "Builders' DAO" designed to supercharge young blockchain products and support them with funding and expertise.

Image by Alpha Finance Lab

Its consulting and mentorship initiatives will be coordinated by Terraform Labs, which is a partner of Alpha Venture DAO, and Alpha Network, a group of the 50 most influential opinion leaders in DeFi and Web3.

Namely, Alpha Network includes AVA Labs, The Spartan Group, Multicoin Capital, SCB10X, AlphaLab Capital, Jason Choi, Darryl Wang and core team members of Coinbase, Bitmex, Crypto.com Capital, SIG, 1kx, Band Protocol, Acala Network and so on.

Tascha Punyaneramitdee, co-founder of Alpha Venture DAO, is excited by the mission of the new entity in growing the next generation of Web3 products across various blockchains:

Since the Web3 industry is still in its infancy, we believe that it will go through multiple phases of growth. In order to remain relevant over the next 10 years, we have to be agile in how we create and capture value. This is why we don’t limit ourselves to only building in-house products, but we also started incubating external projects in order to grow into a multi-chain dApp ecosystem. Hence, the ALPHA token will be a proxy for Web3 innovation.

Alpha Venture DAO is set to pioneer the 100% decentralized funding concept: its community members can easily become "early bird" investors for the products of its residents.

Bringing new projects to Terra (LUNA) ecosystem

Natalie Luu, head of ecosystem development at Terraform Labs, which is a creator of red-hot Terra blockchain and Terra USD (UST) stablecoin, expects more ground-breaking tech designs to come to Terra (LUNA):

Terraform Labs is proud to be Alpha Venture DAO's partner and provide support to founders building on the Terra ecosystem. We welcome builders who want to join Terra’s fast-growing ecosystem to create new use cases leveraging UST stablecoin and the Terra blockchain.

Alpha Venture DAO has already onboarded several multi-billion products into its portfolio, including the likes of Beta Finance, pStake and GuildFi. Also, its team is backing Homora Finance, the world's first cross-chain leveraged yield farming protocol that has already amassed $1.8 billion in TVL.

Its team also stated that, in the future, holders of ALPHA tokens will be able to vote on community referendums and contribute to its in-house projects.