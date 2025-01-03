Advertisement
    Almost $400 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Transactions: Who Involved?

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitcoin seeing substantial resurgence in whales' activity
    Fri, 3/01/2025 - 12:33
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In just two hours there were two enormous transactions on the Bitcoin blockchain that totaled over $380 million garnering. Whale Alert reports that 1,481 BTC ($142.8 million) and 2,481 BTC ($239.2 million) were transferred from unidentified wallets to new equally unidentified locations.

    Whether it is market preparation, extensive investment activity or internal restructuring, such movements frequently spark conjecture about their motivations. A total of 1,481 Bitcoin was transferred to a new wallet address in this transaction, which was worth $142.08 million. The transaction's nature raises the possibility that it was made for cold storage or the creation of a new position with no apparent market intent.

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    With a value of $239.2 million, the 2,481 BTC transfer reflects the first one's features. The size alone suggests a whale-level player, but in the absence of additional blockchain activity the goal is still hypothetical. Despite these big transactions, the price of Bitcoin is still comparatively stable at $96,270.

    HOT Stories
    Elon Musk Issues Crypto Tax Pepe Frog Post: Details
    XRP Flips Tether (USDT) as Third Largest Crypto
    Bitcoin Hashrate Briefly Reaches Zetahash Per Second
    Mind-Blowing XRP Recovery: $3 Target Again? Solana (SOL) on Verge of Breakthrough, Ethereum (ETH) About to Get Tested

    Following a recent rally, the price action displays consolidation with the asset trading below the 50 EMA. Despite the initial bullish momentum, this positioning indicates lingering bearish pressure. Bitcoin may continue on its upward trajectory if it can push above the 50 EMA. On the other hand, the chart's lack of volume raises questions regarding the strength of any prospective rally.

    card

    Reduced trader participation may indicate caution, but the low volume may also make price movements easier. Frequently such significant fluctuations prompt inquiries regarding the general mood of the market. Depending on the on-chain activity that follows, these transfers may indicate an accumulation phase, institutional repositioning or market redistribution.

    Furthermore, it appears from the comparatively flat price action that the market is waiting for a catalyst to determine its next course of action. As of right now, Bitcoin seems to be in a consolidation phase with resistance at $96,500 and crucial support levels around $87,500.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

