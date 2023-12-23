Advertisement
AI Crypto Streamr (DATA) Spikes by 100% in One Week: Reasons

article image
Vladislav Sopov
Price of DATA, core native cryptocurrency of decentralized video storage network Streamr, is back to pre-Terra-collapse levels
Sat, 23/12/2023 - 21:21
AI Crypto Streamr (DATA) Spikes by 100% in One Week: Reasons
While the segment of AI-linked cryptocurrencies exceeded $20 billion in net market capitalization, some projects are posting impressive gains only because of aggressive promotion. In contrast, the DATA rally is fueled by testnet initiatives its team activated last week.

AI crypto DATA by Streamr rallies as incentivized testnet onboards enthusiasts

In the last seven days, between Dec. 16 and Dec. 23, the price of DATA, the native cryptocurrency of Streamr distributed video storage and broadcasting service, soared from $0.031 to $0.061, posting almost 100% gains. As such, it became one of the fastest-growing AI coins, as per CoinMarketCap data.

On Dec. 20, it set a local high over $0.095. The last time this coin was so expensive was in early May 2022, before the collapse of the Terra/Luna ecosystem.

The marvelous upsurge of DATA should be likely attributed to the launch of Streamr 1.0 Testnet 2 activities. As the testnet is live, enthusiasts can get rewards for participating in Streamr activities and running the platform's nodes.

Besides node rewards, Streamr users can get bonuses from the cohort of its partners. Over $100,000 in DATA is allocated by Streamr, Kyve Network and even Helsinki public transport administration.

The activities will be running until Jan. 8, 2024, the official announcement says.

Largest dog-themed AI meme coin jumps by 75% in seven days

Yesterday, Dec. 22, 2023, the video broadcasting ecosystem of Streamr was stress-tested with over 100 validators.

The segment of top AI and Big Data tokens on CoinMarketCap saw its capitalization up by over 5.5% in the last 24 hours. While its aggregated cap eclipsed $20 billion, the net trading volume also surged, targeting the $2 billion level.

CorgiAI (CORGIAI) is one of the fastest-growing tokens of the segment, as per CoinGecko. The Cronos-based AI meme coin saw its capitalization touching the enormous $596 million mark. The token is on its way to the top 100 assets by market cap.

article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

