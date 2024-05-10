Advertisement
    'Age of Ethereum' Incoming for 5 Key Reasons

    Arman Shirinyan
    Ethereum stronger than it may seem
    Fri, 10/05/2024 - 8:32
    'Age of Ethereum' Incoming for 5 Key Reasons
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Despite some skepticism, Ethereum has five compelling reasons that it has a bright future, presented from a balanced perspective.

    1. Superior ecosystem compared to Bitcoin’s L2:

    While Bitcoin's layer-2 (L2) applications are developing, they currently lag behind Ethereum in terms of functionality and user experience. Ethereum has established itself as the preferred platform for developers, largely due to its more mature ecosystem and broader acceptance. Despite the noise around Bitcoin’s potential for application development, Ethereum remains the go-to for developers looking for robust, tested and versatile solutions.

    1. Regulatory challenges may not be pivotal:

    There is a lot of talk about the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) possibly classifying Ethereum as a security. However, the outcome of this regulatory scrutiny is still uncertain. Even if Ethereum faces some regulatory hurdles, its integral role in the finance and tech sectors — backed by significant support from big tech and traditional finance (tradfi) asset managers — suggests it could withstand potential challenges.

    1. Scalability and competition from Solana:

    Solana has been marked as a more scalable blockchain platform with faster growth in applications. However, its scalability benefits are accompanied by technical risks and less diversity in the client base compared to Ethereum.

    1. Adoption by major financial players:

    Major financial institutions like Visa, MasterCard, JP Morgan and Citibank have explored blockchain solutions separate from Ethereum. Yet, the interoperability and established network of Ethereum could eventually attract these giants. The blockchain’s ability to operate on a trustless, global scale makes it an attractive backbone for future financial operations.

    1. Symbiotic relationship with layer-2 solutions:

    There is a misconception that value primarily accrues to layer-2 technologies rather than Ethereum itself. In reality, Ethereum and its layer-2 solutions enjoy a symbiotic relationship. The success of applications running on Ethereum's network enhances the core platform's value, akin to how railways benefit from the businesses they enable.

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

