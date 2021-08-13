Cardano’s ADA Surpasses $2 Prior to Smart Contracts Launch Announcement Later Today

After flirting with the $2 level on Thursday, ADA has broken above the $2 mark ahead of the big announcement expected later today

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The fourth-largest cryptocurrency, Cardano's native coin ADA, has gone above the $2 level on the U.S.-based Kraken exchange.

According to CoinMarketCap, the coin is demonstrating an over 15 percent rise in the past 24 hours.

At press time, the coin is changing hands at $2.06.

Image via CoinMarketCap

Later today, the community expects Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson to make an announcement regarding the upcoming launch of smart contracts on the platform—the exact date of the upgrade's rollout will be named.