Cardano’s ADA Surpasses $2 Prior to Smart Contracts Launch Announcement Later Today

News
Fri, 08/13/2021 - 09:11
article image
Yuri Molchan
After flirting with the $2 level on Thursday, ADA has broken above the $2 mark ahead of the big announcement expected later today
The fourth-largest cryptocurrency, Cardano's native coin ADA, has gone above the $2 level on the U.S.-based Kraken exchange.

According to CoinMarketCap, the coin is demonstrating an over 15 percent rise in the past 24 hours.

At press time, the coin is changing hands at $2.06.

Later today, the community expects Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson to make an announcement regarding the upcoming launch of smart contracts on the platform—the exact date of the upgrade's rollout will be named.

#Cardano News #ADAUSD
article image
