ADA and XRP Price Analysis for December 5

The new week has started with the bouncing growth of the cryptocurrency market as all of the top 10 coins are in the green zone.

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has risen by 0.71% over the last 24 hours.

Despite the slight growth, the rate of XRP remains trading in a wide channel, between the support at $0.3736 and the resistance at $0.41832. Until buyers can fix above the $0.41 zone, there is a high possibility of seeing a drop to the $0.38-$0.37 area.

XRP is trading at $0.3922 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is more of a gainer than XRP, going up by 2.44%.

Cardano (ADA) is about to close the daily candle with a long wick, which is not good for bulls. In addition, the volume has fallen, confirming buyers' weakness.

All in all, if the bar cannot fix above the $0.3250 mark, there is a chance to see the return to the bearish zone below $0.3228.

ADA is trading at $0.3245 at press time.