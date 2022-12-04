Original U.Today article

SOL and BNB Price Analysis for December 4

Sun, 12/04/2022 - 13:09
Denys Serhiichuk
Can traders expect to see lower prices of Solana (SOL) and Binance Coin (BNB) soon?
SOL and BNB Price Analysis for December 4
The situation has almost not changed since yesterday as most of the coins have not decided which way to go yet.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

SOL/USD

The rate of Solana (SOL) has declined by 0.62% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 6.37%.

SOL/USD chart by Trading View

Solana (SOL) is trading sideways as neither side has accumulated enough power for a sharp move. However, bears seem to be more powerful than bulls to a certain extent, as the rate could not fix above the $14 zone.

If the pressure continues to $13, one can expect a drop to the support level at $11.27.

SOL is trading at $13.38 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) looks worse in terms of the weekly price change as the rate has declined by 7.19%.

BNB/USD chart byTradingView

It does not seem like Binance Coin (BNB) is going to rise after the false breakout of the support level at $286.6. If the daily bar closes below the $290 mark, there is a high chance to see a decline to the $280 zone at the beginning of the upcoming week.

BNB is trading at $289.7 at press time.

