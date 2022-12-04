SOL and BNB Price Analysis for December 4

The situation has almost not changed since yesterday as most of the coins have not decided which way to go yet.
SOL/USD
The rate of Solana (SOL) has declined by 0.62% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 6.37%.
Solana (SOL) is trading sideways as neither side has accumulated enough power for a sharp move. However, bears seem to be more powerful than bulls to a certain extent, as the rate could not fix above the $14 zone.
If the pressure continues to $13, one can expect a drop to the support level at $11.27.
SOL is trading at $13.38 at press time.
BNB/USD
Binance Coin (BNB) looks worse in terms of the weekly price change as the rate has declined by 7.19%.
It does not seem like Binance Coin (BNB) is going to rise after the false breakout of the support level at $286.6. If the daily bar closes below the $290 mark, there is a high chance to see a decline to the $280 zone at the beginning of the upcoming week.
BNB is trading at $289.7 at press time.