ADA and BNB Price Analysis for October 31

Mon, 10/31/2022 - 17:08
Denys Serhiichuk
Which altcoins can keep the bullish trend alive this week?
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for October 31
Even though Monday started with a price uptick, bulls could not seize the initiative as some coins faced a correction.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has kept rising today, going up by 4%.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

Binance Coin (BNB) has made a false breakout of the resistance level at $336.3 against the increased volume. If the bar closes near it or even above, it might be a prerequisite for the continued rise of the native exchange coin to the $360 zone. However, if that does not happen, one can expect a slight correction to $310 within the nearest few days.

BNB is trading at $325 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) has not followed the rise of BNB, falling by 1.43% over the last 24 hours.

ADA/USD chart by Trading View

From the technical point of view, Cardano (ADA) is neither bullish nor bearish as the price keeps trading sideways, accumulating power for the next move. If buyers want to see the rise of ADA, they should get back the rate to the $0.43 zone. But if bulls lose the $0.40 mark, the possible fall may lead to the test of $0.38 shortly.

ADA is trading at $0.402 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

