BTC and ETH Price Analysis for October 31

Mon, 10/31/2022 - 13:51
Denys Serhiichuk
Can main altcoins rise faster than Bitcoin (BTC)?
The new week has started with the continued rise of the cryptocurrency market as the majority of the coins are in the green zone.

Even though the rates of most of the coins are rising, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) is almost unchanged since yesterday.

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has once again bounced off the support level at $20,463, having confirmed buyers' power. Until the price is above it, the bullish scenario remains relevant.

At the moment, one needs to pay close attention to the resistance at around $21,000. If a breakout happens, one can expect a price blast to $21,500.

Bitcoin is trading at $20,750 at press time.

Ethereum (ETH) has gained more than Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 1.48%.

Ethereum (ETH) is also following the rise of Bitcoin (BTC) on the daily time frame. If the candle closes above yesterday's peak at $1,640, the accumulated energy might be enough for growth up to the $1,700 zone.

Ethereum is trading at $1,622 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

