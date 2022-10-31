BTC and ETH Price Analysis for October 31

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The new week has started with the continued rise of the cryptocurrency market as the majority of the coins are in the green zone.

BTC/USD

Even though the rates of most of the coins are rising, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) is almost unchanged since yesterday.

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has once again bounced off the support level at $20,463, having confirmed buyers' power. Until the price is above it, the bullish scenario remains relevant.

At the moment, one needs to pay close attention to the resistance at around $21,000. If a breakout happens, one can expect a price blast to $21,500.

Bitcoin is trading at $20,750 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has gained more than Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 1.48%.

Ethereum (ETH) is also following the rise of Bitcoin (BTC) on the daily time frame. If the candle closes above yesterday's peak at $1,640, the accumulated energy might be enough for growth up to the $1,700 zone.

Ethereum is trading at $1,622 at press time.