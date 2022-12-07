ADA and BNB Price Analysis for December 7

The cryptocurrency market keeps falling as all of the top 10 coins remain in the red zone.
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) could not withstand the overall market fall, going down by 1.79%.
Cardano (ADA) has continued to drop after touching the $0.32 mark. At the moment, the price is trading in the middle of a wide channel, between the support at $0.2953 and the resistance at $0.3265.
However, if buyers cannot seize the initiative shortly, the breakout of the $0.30 zone can lead to to the test of $0.29.
ADA is trading at $0.3113 at press time.
BNB/USD
Binance Coin (BNB) is no exception to the rule, declining by 1.53%.
Binance Coin (BNB) is about to close below the $285.4 level against the low volume. If that happens, there is a good chance of seeing the decline to the $270 area by the end of the month.
BNB is trading at $284.4 at press time.