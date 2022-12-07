ADA and BNB Price Analysis for December 7

Original U.Today article

Which coins are ready for short-term reversal?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The cryptocurrency market keeps falling as all of the top 10 coins remain in the red zone.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) could not withstand the overall market fall, going down by 1.79%.

Cardano (ADA) has continued to drop after touching the $0.32 mark. At the moment, the price is trading in the middle of a wide channel, between the support at $0.2953 and the resistance at $0.3265.

However, if buyers cannot seize the initiative shortly, the breakout of the $0.30 zone can lead to to the test of $0.29.

ADA is trading at $0.3113 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is no exception to the rule, declining by 1.53%.

Binance Coin (BNB) is about to close below the $285.4 level against the low volume. If that happens, there is a good chance of seeing the decline to the $270 area by the end of the month.

BNB is trading at $284.4 at press time.