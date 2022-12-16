ADA and BNB Price Analysis for December 16

Original U.Today article

Which coins from top 10 list are likely to rise soon?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The situation is unchanged since yesterday as most of the coins are in the red zone.

BNB/USD

The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has declined by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.

Despite the continued fall of Binance Coin (BNB) over the last few days, the native exchange coin may not have found the local bottom yet. On the daily chart, the price has broken the support level at $255.6. If buyers cannot hold the initiative until the end of the day, the drop may continue to the $230-$240 zone.

BNB is trading at $254.5 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is less of a loser than Binance Coin (BNB), declining by 0.71%.

The price of Cardano (ADA) has broken the important support level at $0.2953. From the technical point of view, fixation below this mark might be a prerequisite for a further midterm bearish trend. In this case, the fall may continue to the $0.275-$0.28 mark.

ADA is trading at $0.2873 at press time.