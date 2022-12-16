Original U.Today article

ADA and BNB Price Analysis for December 16

Fri, 12/16/2022 - 12:20
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which coins from top 10 list are likely to rise soon?
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for December 16
The situation is unchanged since yesterday as most of the coins are in the red zone.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has declined by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.

BNB/USD chart byTradingView

Despite the continued fall of Binance Coin (BNB) over the last few days, the native exchange coin may not have found the local bottom yet. On the daily chart, the price has broken the support level at $255.6.  If buyers cannot hold the initiative until the end of the day, the drop may continue to the $230-$240 zone.

BNB is trading at $254.5 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is less of a loser than Binance Coin (BNB), declining by 0.71%.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

The price of Cardano (ADA) has broken the important support level at $0.2953. From the technical point of view, fixation below this mark might be a prerequisite for a further midterm bearish trend. In this case, the fall may continue to the $0.275-$0.28 mark.

ADA is trading at $0.2873 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

