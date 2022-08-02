AAVE Faces 114% Pump and Record-Breaking On-Chain Activity, Here's Why

Tue, 08/02/2022 - 08:29
article image
Arman Shirinyan
AAVE makes massive 114% return on market thanks to GHO release and recovering sentiment
AAVE Faces 114% Pump and Record-Breaking On-Chain Activity, Here's Why
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

The on-chain activity for AAVE token reached a year-high level that correlates with the most recent 114% price bounce on the market. The main reason behind the increased on-chain activity and great performance on the market is the release of the GHO stablecoin.

What is GHO, and how will it work?

According to the most recent proposal, the AAVE network agreed to release the native blockchain-based stablecoin GHO, which is yet to be implemented through the Aave Improvement Proposal. Users will be able to earn interest by borrowing GHO against other crypto assets.

The protocol itself is going to charge interest on loans taken in GHO and send payments back to the Aave DAO. Reportedly, AAVE is planning on pegging GHO to the U.S. dollar and the bracket of cryptocurrencies deposited on the platform. The DAO behind the stablecoin will determine the native interest rate of the stablecoin.

The native stablecoin for AAVE is a long-awaited feature for the network as it will act as a bridge between other protocols and AAVE.

AAVE market performance

According to the daily chart of the asset, AAVE is currently moving in the local uptrend, showing more than a 90% price increase in the last 24 hours. The GHO release was only part of the current rally's foundation, as it initially started with the recovery of the cryptocurrency market.

Related
Shiba Inu Team Reveals Name of Much-Anticipated Game

For now, AAVE is moving far above the 50-day moving average and could be aiming at the 200-day moving average as its next target, located at approximately the $130 price level. The trading volume ‌remains at a relatively high level, which shows that the recovery rally might still be intact for a few more days or even weeks.

#AAVE News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image 1.4 Billion MATIC Tokens Issued in Just 1 Hour, Price Reacted with 6% Fall
08/02/2022 - 12:33
1.4 Billion MATIC Tokens Issued in Just 1 Hour, Price Reacted with 6% Fall
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Ancient Bitcoin Address Awakens by Suddenly Moving 1,110 Bitcoin
08/02/2022 - 12:22
Ancient Bitcoin Address Awakens by Suddenly Moving 1,110 Bitcoin
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Cardano Users Indirectly Impacted by Nomad Hack: Details
08/02/2022 - 12:07
Cardano Users Indirectly Impacted by Nomad Hack: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide