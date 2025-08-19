Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    $2,930,000,000 Dogecoin Traded in 24 Hours as Recovery Looms

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 19/08/2025 - 9:46
    Dogecoin volume showing signs of bullish trend with close to $3 billion locked in
    Advertisement
    $2,930,000,000 Dogecoin Traded in 24 Hours as Recovery Looms
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dogecoin (DOGE), the king of meme coins, is witnessing an uptick in activity despite the prevailing fluctuations on the broader cryptocurrency market. In the last 24 hours, the trading volume has jumped by 3.08% to $2.93 billion, per CoinMarketCap data.

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin price decline weighs on Dogecoin outlook

    The increase in volume suggests that holders might be in accumulation mode as they anticipate a recovery in price outlook. Notably, the DOGE dropped from a peak of $0.2269 to a low of $0.2153 within the same time frame.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 08/15/2025 - 10:01
    900,000,000 DOGE Stun Binance in One Massive Deposit, Dogecoin Price Reacts
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    The decline came as uncertainty levels increased about the possibility of a rate cut in the United States. Traders are concerned, and this has amplified the volatility of the meme coin on the market.

    Additionally, Dogecoin’s BTC correlation has not helped the leading meme coin. Within this period, Bitcoin has shed approximately $3,000 as it crashed from $117,050.37 to $114,470.98. With the flagship currency witnessing a downward movement, DOGE is unlikely to break out.

    As of press time, Dogecoin is changing hands at $0.2169, which represents a 2.63% decrease in the last 24 hours. The asset has been trading sideways in the last couple of hours, with anticipation growing of possible upward movement.

    Some market participants believe the market will soon experience a turn and that Bitcoin’s recovery could support its movement. If DOGE breaches $0.220, it is likely to break out to higher levels.

    DOGE whale accumulation effect

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 08/11/2025 - 14:30
    Dogecoin on Verge of First Major 2025 Golden Cross: Potential Scenarios
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    With trading volume in the green, Dogecoin’s upward move might not be delayed. An ecosystem whale recently made a bullish move by pulling 400 million DOGE out of an exchange, a development that suggests accumulation in anticipation of a recovery.

    Meanwhile, Dogecoin futures traders are bullish as they have locked over 15 billion DOGE in the derivatives market. The surge in open interest for DOGE signals that market participants are confident of a recovery soon.

    #Dogecoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 19, 2025 - 8:12
    Tesla Competitor Launches Crypto Strategy
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 19, 2025 - 8:04
    XRP: Only 2 Days Left
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Sogni AI Sponsors Global Hackathon Backed by 25M in SOGNI Grants
    Toobit Fortifies User Security with Strategic VerifyVASP Membership
    Ethereum-based Meme Coin Pepeto Nears Stage 10, Raises Over $6.18M in Presale, as Ethereum Eyes $10,000
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 19, 2025 - 9:46
    $2,930,000,000 Dogecoin Traded in 24 Hours as Recovery Looms
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 19, 2025 - 8:12
    Tesla Competitor Launches Crypto Strategy
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 19, 2025 - 8:04
    XRP: Only 2 Days Left
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all