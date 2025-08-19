Advertisement
    Bullish Bitcoin Driver Based on Ethereum Revealed by '$1 Million BTC’ Samson Mow

    By Yuri Molchan
    Tue, 19/08/2025 - 10:20
    Samson Mow stresses the growth of upcoming Ethereum outflows
    Samson Mow, a renowned Bitcoin supporter and CEO of JAN3, continues to issue posts about Ethereum, criticizing the second-largest cryptocurrency while praising BTC.

    This time, he has noted a significant increase in the amount of Ethereum that is about to be unstaked and withdrawn by validators. In light of his recent posts, Mow hints that this is going to be bullish for Bitcoin.

    Last week, Mow also stated that Ethereum would never flippen Bitcoin.

    More Ethereum about to be unstaked

    In a recent X post, the JAN3 CEO stressed that the amount of Ethereum to be unstaked continues to grow. Soon, it will reach 1,000,000 coins, Mow believes. Currently, 909,788 ETH is on its way out. This is equal to $3,897,112,990 in fiat.

    Since the previous post, published four days ago, it has grown by 141,388 ETH. Looking at this large ETH pile that is about to be withdrawn, Mow tweeted that he does not believe Ethereum would ever flip Bitcoin, according to a recent prediction of Fundstrat’s Tom Lee.

    There’s a fly in Mow’s Bitcoin ointment, though. Data published by an analyst shows that while currently spot Bitcoin ETFs are holding 6.38% of the total BTC supply and Ethereum ETFs contain 5.08%, at the current pace of inflows, Ethereum ETFs are likely to surpass Bitcoin-based ones as a share of total supply by September.

    JAN3 boss holds MSTR despite FUD

    Samson Mow also revealed that recently, he has noticed a lot of FUD (fear, uncertainty, doubt) about Strategy and its MSTR stock. “I’m still HODLing,” he tweeted.

    Over the past week, MSTR price has tumbled by more than 12%, falling from $414. Currently, it is changing hands at $361.58 per share.

    On Monday this week, Saylor announced yet another Bitcoin acquisition made by the company. Strategy purchased an additional 430 BTC worth $51 million. This purchase has boosted its total stash to 629,376 BTC, equal to $72,293,274,240.

