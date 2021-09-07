$80 Million Ether Worth of Liquidations Extend Ethereum’s Drop to $3,758

Tue, 09/07/2021 - 09:57
article image
Yuri Molchan
Almost $215 million in crypto positions have been liquidated in the past hour; $80 million of that were liquidated in Ether, but the ETH price is recovering
$80 Million Ether Worth of Liquidations Extend Ethereum’s Drop to $3,758
According to data shared by the Bybt analytics website, in the past hour, close to $215 million in total crypto positions have been liquidated.

Around $80 million worth of Ether longs were liquidated. The amount of liquidated ETH shorts was $1.26 million in Ether.

The largest amount of ETH longs was liquidated on the Bybit exchange: $36.04 million. It is followed by OKEx and Huobi with $16.33 million and $12.48 million, respectively.

This massive amount of long positions liquidated pushed the second-largest crypto to the $3,758 level, taking another 4.5% away from its price. However, by now, Ethereum is recovering and, at press time, the coin is changing hands at $3,918 on the Binance exchange.

It was followed by another $32.7 million worth of ETH liquidations.

It looks like, after seeing Ethereum revisit the $4,000 level, traders have started withdrawing profits.

Traders have also liquidated around $28.98 million worth of Bitcoin longs, according to Bybt.

