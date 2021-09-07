$80 Million Ether Worth of Liquidations Extend Ethereum’s Drop to $3,758

Almost $215 million in crypto positions have been liquidated in the past hour; $80 million of that were liquidated in Ether, but the ETH price is recovering

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to data shared by the Bybt analytics website, in the past hour, close to $215 million in total crypto positions have been liquidated.

BTC and ETH have fallen sharply. According to bybt, the total amount of liquidation in the past hour exceeded 215 million. pic.twitter.com/TzBGeWL84G — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) September 7, 2021

Around $80 million worth of Ether longs were liquidated. The amount of liquidated ETH shorts was $1.26 million in Ether.

The largest amount of ETH longs was liquidated on the Bybit exchange: $36.04 million. It is followed by OKEx and Huobi with $16.33 million and $12.48 million, respectively.

This massive amount of long positions liquidated pushed the second-largest crypto to the $3,758 level, taking another 4.5% away from its price. However, by now, Ethereum is recovering and, at press time, the coin is changing hands at $3,918 on the Binance exchange.

It was followed by another $32.7 million worth of ETH liquidations.

ETHER EXTENDS LOSSES, DOWN 4.5% AT $3,758 — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) September 7, 2021

Image via Bybt

It looks like, after seeing Ethereum revisit the $4,000 level, traders have started withdrawing profits.

Traders have also liquidated around $28.98 million worth of Bitcoin longs, according to Bybt.