    8 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu whales are pushing SHIB to limit, with surge in activity
    Fri, 7/06/2024 - 13:26
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Shiba Inu on-chain data shows a substantial surge of whale-tier transactions, with an almost 7% increase in the last 24 hours. The volume of transacted SHIB exceeded $8 trillion, making the network far more active than it was last week.

    Large transactions worth more than $100,000 have grown dramatically in number. There were 140 of these transactions in the previous day, suggesting a resurgence of interest and potentially calculated actions by significant investors, or whales. The seven-day low of 99 transactions is drastically different from this uptick, indicating a change in the dynamics of the market.

    SHIBUSDT Chart
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView 

    It is possible that whales are stockpiling SHIB in preparation for future price changes. This might be a calculated move to acquire a sizable holding of the token while values are thought to be favorable.

    Large volume purchases may result from institutional investors growing interest as they start to recognize the potential in Shiba Inu.

    The increased activity may also be the result of announcements or impending Shiba Inu-related developments and Shibarium. This includes information on new initiatives, collaborations and technological advancements within the SHIB ecosystem.

    Elevated interest is usually indicated by an increase in large transactions and trading volume, which can cause notable price fluctuations. As can be seen from the technical analysis, Shiba Inu is currently consolidating around its major support levels. SHIB appears to be holding steady, according to the 50-day and 100-day moving averages, but the increase in transaction volume could force the token to test new resistance levels.

    In general, the lack of volatility is a bigger problem for SHIB right now and will most likely become a source of suppressed performance, rather than growth. 

    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

