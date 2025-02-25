Advertisement
AD

    $738,863,880 BTC Exit Coinbase to New Whale Wallet, What's Happening?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 25/02/2025 - 15:44
    This large movement of BTC comes amid broader sell-off on crypto market
    Advertisement
    $738,863,880 BTC Exit Coinbase to New Whale Wallet, What's Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A massive 8,022 BTC worth nearly $738.86 million has recently exited major crypto exchange Coinbase, sparking interest on the crypto market.

    According to the blockchain data tracker Whale Alert, "8,022 BTC worth $738,863,880 were transferred from Coinbase to unknown new wallet."

    Advertisement

    The identity of the receiving wallet remains unknown, adding mystery to the transaction. The fact that the wallet is entirely new sparks speculation that a new Bitcoin whale might be emerging on the scene.

    HOT Stories
    'Bitcoin Bull Cycle Is Not Over,' Top Analyst Says
    Bitcoin Crash Fuels Schiff's Prediction That Saylor's Strategy Won't Survive
    Ex-Binance CZ Remains Bullish on Bitcoin Despite Crash, Here's Why
    SBF Puzzles Crypto Community with Recent X Posts

    This move has sparked speculation about whether it signals a major accumulation by a whale or a large holder, institutional activity or just mere reshuffling of funds. However, the exact reason for the move remains unknown.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Coinbase Premium Skyrockets as Bitcoin Dips to $97,000: Reason
    Tue, 12/10/2024 - 11:29
    Coinbase Premium Skyrockets as Bitcoin Dips to $97,000: Reason
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    This large movement of BTC comes amid a broader sell-off on the crypto market, which has resulted in $1.52 billion in liquidations in the last 24 hours.

    Bitcoin sank to a three-month low of $86,869, weakened by sell pressure in equities as the crypto market awaits its next catalyst.

    What to watch next?

    At the time of writing, Bitcoin was down 8% in the last 24 hours to $87,143. According to Glassnode, this drop has caused Bitcoin to trade below the short-term holder (STH) cost basis at $92,500, which has historically served between local-scale bull and bear phases.

    Related
    'Bitcoin Bull Cycle Is Not Over,' Top Analyst Says
    Tue, 02/25/2025 - 15:14
    'Bitcoin Bull Cycle Is Not Over,' Top Analyst Says
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    The STH MVRV is 0.96, implying that short-term holders (STHs) have incurred an average 4% paper loss. A failure to regain the STH cost basis could mean continued sell pressure from recent buyers.

    Glassnode identifies the $71,000 to $72,000 level as a critical level to monitor, noting prior post-ATH corrections (for example, in May 2021, November 2021, April 2024 and February 2024), when the price extended below the Bitcoin short-term holder cost base. If past trends hold, this may help frame potential downside risks.

    BTC Cost Basis Distribution shows that the last substantial demand zone appears around $89,000-$87,000. Below this, there are relatively few investors with cost bases until $71,000 to $72,000, which could mean weaker support in this range, giving bears more control.

    #Bitcoin #Coinbase

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Feb 25, 2025 - 15:37
    SHIB Price Prediction for February 25
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Feb 25, 2025 - 15:22
    Shiba Inu Price Alert: Losing This Support Could Add Zero
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Exchangedesk.ae: The Ultimate OTC Crypto Desk for High-Value Transactions, Luxury Asset Acquisitions, and Wealth Management in Dubai
    CryptoGames Expands Its Cryptocurrency Casino Offerings with USDC and PEPE Integration
    20th Edition Connected Banking Summit Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025 – East Africa
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $738,863,880 BTC Exit Coinbase to New Whale Wallet, What's Happening?
    SHIB Price Prediction for February 25
    Shiba Inu Price Alert: Losing This Support Could Add Zero
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD