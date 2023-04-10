73.5 Million XRP Wired by Two Major Exchanges: Details

Mon, 04/10/2023 - 14:12
article image
Yuri Molchan
Two of largest crypto exchanges have moved close to 80 million XRP
73.5 Million XRP Wired by Two Major Exchanges: Details




Popular cryptocurrency tracker Whale Alert has spotted two transactions that moved large chunks of XRP from two major crypto exchanges, Crypto.com and Binance. Both transactions were made to anonymous wallets, as Whale Alert tagged them.

Two trading behemoths shovel $37 million in XRP

Whale Alert has shared that over the past 24 hours, Crypto.com exchange transferred 50,000,000 XRP and Binance moved 23,555,362 XRP, worth $25,409,675 USD and $11,783,643 USD.

Details shared by XRP-focused explorer Bithump shows that Crypto.com transferred 50 million XRP to Binance, and Binance made an internal transfer of 23.5 million XRP.


Ripple CTO Compares XRP to Coconut, Here's Why It Is Important Analogy

Ripple withdraws 1 billion XRP

On April 1, Ripple fintech giant made a regular withdrawal from escrow, unleashing an astounding amount of 1 billion XRP from it. After that, 700 million XRP were locked back.

The remaining 300 million coins will be used by the company to cover its current operational needs, and part of that amount will be sent to crypto exchanges and to financial institutions – customers of Ripple.

As of this writing, XRP is changing hands at $0.5048, according to data shared by popular crypto platform CoinMarketCap.



Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

