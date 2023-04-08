Ripple CTO Compares XRP to Coconut, Here's Why It Is Important Analogy

Sat, 04/08/2023 - 20:00
article image
Yuri Molchan
David Schwartz explains why he believes that products focused only on XRP are not good for XRP adoption
Ripple CTO Compares XRP to Coconut, Here's Why It Is Important Analogy
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Ripple Chief Technology Officer David Schwartz has taken to Twitter to clarify an important thing that he has been often asked about recently — "whether something should be made to only work with XRP."

Surprisingly perhaps, but his answer is "no," and Schwartz also compared XRP to a coconut.

Products should not be focused on nothing but XRP, CTO says

Schwartz believes that instead of making dApps and other products working only with XRP, unless we are talking about an XRPL feature, developers should make the choice of assets to work with as wide as possible. Here's how the Ripple CTO puts it: "No, it should work with anything it can be made to work with."

The reason named by Schwartz for this stance is that products made to work only with XRP may lose people's interest in the future. But he and Ripple want XRP to work for as many people as possible.

Here's why wide range of integrated assets is important

Now, he says, there are a lot of platforms and products that do not integrate XRP and when/if they decide to switch into it, they will have a hard time. This is why, according to Schwartz, a product should be able to work with a variety of crypto assets, so that when necessary it can easily add the XRP token to its ecosystem.

"This draw more people to the technology and cause everyone to get better user experiences from that technology. If you can use it even when XRP makes no sense, you can easily use it when XRP does make sense."

Related
Elon Musk's New Meme Tweet Sparks Enthusiastic Response From DOGE Community

Coconut opener that helps cook other foods

At the end of the thread, the CTO compared XRP to a coconut, which are known to be hard to open. Therefore, if you want to make coconuts popular, he says, it would be a good idea to have a "broadly marketed tool" that not only opens coconuts but also "helps prepare lots of other foods."

#Ripple News #XRP #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image XRP Price Analysis for April 8
04/08/2023 - 18:00
XRP Price Analysis for April 8
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Stellar (XLM) Partner MoneyGram Obtains Major Award by Newsweek
04/08/2023 - 17:20
Stellar (XLM) Partner MoneyGram Obtains Major Award by Newsweek
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Cardano's (ADA) Ouroboros Leios Upcoming Upgrade Makes Transactions 10x Faster
04/08/2023 - 16:19
Cardano's (ADA) Ouroboros Leios Upcoming Upgrade Makes Transactions 10x Faster
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov