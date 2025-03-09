Advertisement
    730 Million XRP Drop Occurs Amid Failed Recovery Attempt

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 9/03/2025 - 12:05
    XRP's network activity isn't stable, suggesting rapid descent
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A substantial obstacle has been faced by XRP's price recovery, as new data indicates a startling 730 million XRP outflow from the network's payment volume. Investor confidence may be eroding, as indicated by the drop in transactional activity, raising concerns about the asset's capacity to sustain its upward trajectory

    After making an effort to surpass significant resistance levels, XRP has had difficulty maintaining its upward trend. The price did not benefit from the recovery of the wider market and recently stayed around $2.32. XRP has been unable to recover lost ground due to the dynamic resistance zones provided by the 50-day and 100-day moving averages. The asset has been marking lower highs, as can be seen on the price chart, which may indicate a waning of buying pressure. 

    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The sharp decline in XRP's volume of on-chain payments is the most worrisome aspect of its slow recovery. Concerns regarding the general health of the network are raised by the 730 million XRP drop, which represents a notable drop in transactional activity. A significant drop in payment volume typically denotes decreased utility and adoption, which is concerning for any asset trying to recover. 

    Price rallies on the cryptocurrency market have historically been preceded by robust network activity. However, the most recent data indicates that user engagement and capital flows within the ecosystem are still lacking, even in spite of XRP's prior price spikes. This pattern may indicate additional downside risk for the asset if it persists. As network activity increases, XRP needs to reclaim important resistance levels at $2.50 and $2.70 in order to regain its bullish momentum.

    A breakout above these critical zones might be made possible by a return of significant whale accumulation or a spike in trading volume. However, if XRP is unable to hold above $2.30, there may be more drops toward $2.10 or even $1.85 in the future. Investors hoping for a long-term rally may be under pressure if XRP's adoption and usefulness do not increase. To determine whether XRP can regain lost ground or continue its downward trajectory, market participants will be closely monitoring on-chain metrics in the coming days. 

    #XRP

