Advertisement
AD

    XRP Whale Alert: $380,084,007 XRP Moved in Minutes

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 8/03/2025 - 14:24
    XRP whale activity has steadily risen in past three weeks
    Advertisement
    XRP Whale Alert: $380,084,007 XRP Moved in Minutes
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A staggering 150,000,000 XRP worth $380,084,007 was transferred between unknown wallets at once, triggering curiosity about its underlying intent.

    Advertisement

    According to blockchain data tracker Whale Alert, "150,000,000 XRP worth $380,084,007 was transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet."

    With both the sender and receiver remaining unidentified, market watchers are left to ponder what the recent activity implies. Although the exact reason for the transfer remains unknown, the transaction might be an OTC (over-the-counter) transfer that occurs outside of a crypto exchange; it is also likely that it might be funds reshuffling by a whale, or large holder.

    Advertisement

    XRP whale activity has intensified recently. According to Ali, a crypto analyst, whale activity on the XRP network has steadily risen over the past three weeks. This week, some major transactions have occurred, with millions of XRP transferred.

    HOT Stories
    Fed's Jerome Powell Drops Insight; Here's How Crypto Market Reacted
    15,566,450 SHIB at One Go: What Happened?
    Binance's CZ Teases Important Pascal Hardfork That Will Boost BNB Chain
    Peter Schiff Creates His Own BTC Reserve, Receives Solana Instead

    Related
    Long-Term XRP Whale Hits World's Largest Exchange: Details
    Fri, 03/07/2025 - 16:02
    Long-Term XRP Whale Hits World's Largest Exchange: Details
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    On March 6, 60,000,000 XRP were transferred between unknown wallets, totaling $155,995,233.

    A separate transaction reported by Whale Alert on March 6 saw the transfer of 30,000,000 XRP worth $77,558,143 from Bybit to an unknown wallet. On March 5, 95,254,697 XRP totaling $235,584,856 were transferred from OKX to an unknown wallet.

    XRP price action

    XRP fell 6.92% in the last 24 hours to $2.33, down 20% from a high of $3.02 set on Sunday following the initial crypto reserve announcement. The much-anticipated Crypto Summit on Friday ended with a whimper rather than a bang for cryptocurrency speculators, as XRP has dropped since then.

    Related
    XRP Market Skyrockets With $4 Billion Open Interest Record
    Mon, 03/03/2025 - 15:48
    XRP Market Skyrockets With $4 Billion Open Interest Record
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The summit was billed as a watershed event following an earlier pledge to establish a U.S. crypto strategic reserve with BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL and ADA. However, Crypto Czar David Sacks's clarification on Friday that the mention of the five cryptocurrencies was only illustrative and not a real commitment dashed hopes of extended rallies.

    In the event of a rebound, XRP would seek to reclaim the daily SMA 50 at $2.667 again and aim for the $3 mark. If the drop continues, XRP might retest support near $2.

    #XRP News

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 8, 2025 - 14:12
    Fed's Jerome Powell Drops Insight; Here's How Crypto Market Reacted
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 8, 2025 - 14:08
    1.43 Billion XRP in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Crypto Mining Global Status: Researching Global Policy Approaches and Energy Challenges
    BlackFort Exchange Network (BXN) Joins Biconomy.com Exchange
    LBank Partners with Elliptic to Enhance Compliance and Security in Global Expanding
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Crypto Mining Global Status: Researching Global Policy Approaches and Energy Challenges
    BlackFort Exchange Network (BXN) Joins Biconomy.com Exchange
    LBank Partners with Elliptic to Enhance Compliance and Security in Global Expanding
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Whale Alert: $380,084,007 XRP Moved in Minutes
    Fed's Jerome Powell Drops Insight; Here's How Crypto Market Reacted
    1.43 Billion XRP in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD