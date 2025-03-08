XRP Whale Alert: $380,084,007 XRP Moved in Minutes

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A staggering 150,000,000 XRP worth $380,084,007 was transferred between unknown wallets at once, triggering curiosity about its underlying intent.

According to blockchain data tracker Whale Alert, "150,000,000 XRP worth $380,084,007 was transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet."

With both the sender and receiver remaining unidentified, market watchers are left to ponder what the recent activity implies. Although the exact reason for the transfer remains unknown, the transaction might be an OTC (over-the-counter) transfer that occurs outside of a crypto exchange; it is also likely that it might be funds reshuffling by a whale, or large holder.

XRP whale activity has intensified recently. According to Ali, a crypto analyst, whale activity on the XRP network has steadily risen over the past three weeks. This week, some major transactions have occurred, with millions of XRP transferred.

On March 6, 60,000,000 XRP were transferred between unknown wallets, totaling $155,995,233.

A separate transaction reported by Whale Alert on March 6 saw the transfer of 30,000,000 XRP worth $77,558,143 from Bybit to an unknown wallet. On March 5, 95,254,697 XRP totaling $235,584,856 were transferred from OKX to an unknown wallet.

XRP price action

XRP fell 6.92% in the last 24 hours to $2.33, down 20% from a high of $3.02 set on Sunday following the initial crypto reserve announcement. The much-anticipated Crypto Summit on Friday ended with a whimper rather than a bang for cryptocurrency speculators, as XRP has dropped since then.

The summit was billed as a watershed event following an earlier pledge to establish a U.S. crypto strategic reserve with BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL and ADA. However, Crypto Czar David Sacks's clarification on Friday that the mention of the five cryptocurrencies was only illustrative and not a real commitment dashed hopes of extended rallies.

In the event of a rebound, XRP would seek to reclaim the daily SMA 50 at $2.667 again and aim for the $3 mark. If the drop continues, XRP might retest support near $2.