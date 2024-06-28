Advertisement
AD

    600 Million Shiba Inu (SHIB) Mystery Stuns Major Exchange: What Happened?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Hundreds of millions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) withdrawn by unknown whale stuns major Japanese exchange
    Fri, 28/06/2024 - 15:02
    600 Million Shiba Inu (SHIB) Mystery Stuns Major Exchange: What Happened?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Last week was rather negative for popular meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB). The price did not experience a significant drawdown, but it did not see any positive developments either. In addition, the SHIB price remains below the key resistance level of $0.0000183 per token.

    Advertisement

    It seems that there are no buyers for this popular meme cryptocurrency. However, at least one unknown major player in the Shiba Inu token was spotted this week.

    Related
    Thu, 06/27/2024 - 15:46
    1.55 Trillion SHIB in 24 Hours: Here's Intriguing Twist Ahead
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    $102 Billion in Bitcoin and Ethereum Options to Expire Today: All You Need to Know
    DOGE Fan Elon Musk Turns 53, Here’s How “Dogecoin Day” Fits Into This
    Shiba Inu: 84% Drop in Key Metric Shocks Shibarium
    Ripple CTO Enraged with FTX Customer Refund Issue: Details

    As revealed by Arkham data, the address "0x9d9f" withdrew 593.26 million SHIB, equivalent to $10.32 million, from major Japanese exchange Coinone. These were the first and only transactions made by the owner of this address. 

    ""
    Source: Arkham Intelligence

    Could this wallet be connected to Coinone itself? It is an open question. There is no reliable evidence. In addition, some strange transactions took place on the wallet, such as swaps of meme cryptocurrencies, not SHIB, to Uniswap. Such activity is not typical for hot wallets of crypto exchanges with turnover in the tens of millions of dollars. 

    ""
    SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Discarding theories that this is an exchange wallet opens up a more interesting field of reasoning.

    Related
    Thu, 06/27/2024 - 10:54
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price May Skyrocket in July If This Comes True
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    For example, is the withdrawal a consequence of more than $10 million worth of SHIB purchases by this whale? What are their expectations for the price of the popular meme cryptocurrency, and will this trigger a new wave of Shiba Inu token purchases?

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Advertisement
    related image Solana (SOL) Skyrockets by 800%, Surpassing BTC, ETH in Yearly Gains
    Jun 28, 2024 - 14:56
    Solana (SOL) Skyrockets by 800%, Surpassing BTC, ETH in Yearly Gains
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image 92 Million XRP Withdrawn From Binance as Price Jumps – What's Happening?
    Jun 28, 2024 - 14:56
    92 Million XRP Withdrawn From Binance as Price Jumps – What's Happening?
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image $102 Billion in Bitcoin and Ethereum Options to Expire Today: All You Need to Know
    Jun 28, 2024 - 14:56
    $102 Billion in Bitcoin and Ethereum Options to Expire Today: All You Need to Know
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Darkside of the force Presale
    Revolutionizing Tech: Universal Tech Expo 2024 Ignites Innovation in the Heart of Southeast Asia
    How to Trade Monero - Quick Guide to Buying and Selling XMR Tokens
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    600 Million Shiba Inu (SHIB) Mystery Stuns Major Exchange: What Happened?
    Solana (SOL) Skyrockets by 800%, Surpassing BTC, ETH in Yearly Gains
    92 Million XRP Withdrawn From Binance as Price Jumps – What's Happening?
    Show all