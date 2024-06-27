Advertisement
    SHIB Price Prediction for June 27

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can price of SHIB keep rising by end of week?
    Thu, 27/06/2024 - 15:26
    Traders may witness a market bounce off, according to CoinStats.

    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has increased by 0.52% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $0.00001764. If the daily bar closes far from it, there is a chance to see a correction to the $0.00001720 zone by tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price has once again bounced back from the support level of $0.00001696. It is too early to think about an upward move; however, if the candle closes far from the bottom line, one can expect sideways trading in the range of $0.00001750-$0.000018.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the weekly bar's closure in terms of the $0.00001696 level.

    If it happens far from it, buyers might face a bounce back to the $0.000019 zone.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001737 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
