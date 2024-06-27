SHIB Price Prediction for June 27

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Traders may witness a market bounce off, according to CoinStats.

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has increased by 0.52% since yesterday.

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $0.00001764. If the daily bar closes far from it, there is a chance to see a correction to the $0.00001720 zone by tomorrow.

On the bigger time frame, the price has once again bounced back from the support level of $0.00001696. It is too early to think about an upward move; however, if the candle closes far from the bottom line, one can expect sideways trading in the range of $0.00001750-$0.000018.

From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the weekly bar's closure in terms of the $0.00001696 level.

If it happens far from it, buyers might face a bounce back to the $0.000019 zone.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001737 at press time.