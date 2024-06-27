Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price May Skyrocket in July If This Comes True

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Shiba Inu receives crucial bullish signal for July from SHIB price history
    Thu, 27/06/2024 - 10:54
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    One of the most popular meme cryptocurrencies, Shiba Inu (SHIB), has come to the end of the first month of summer with its worst result since May 2022. At the end of June, the price of SHIB fell by more than 33%, reaching a value of $0.000017. 

    However, this month is coming to an end and we need to move forward, so it is time to look at the price history to see what July might have in store for Shiba Inu. 

    There is indeed reason for optimism in the SHIB community in July, as the median profitability of the Shiba Inu token in the second month of summer is 11.8%, according to data from CryptoRank

    ""
    SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

    In fact, the last few Julys were green for SHIB, as the price added just 11.8% in 2023 and 13.4% in 2022. Yes, 2021 - the year the meme cryptocurrency emerged - was pretty painful, with the price falling nearly 30%, but that came after nearly five times the growth in the previous three months, so the correction was not the worst.

    By comparison, June has never been positive for Shiba Inu and, as you can see, history has repeated itself in 2024.

    ""
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price History by CryptoRank

    Does this mean that SHIB is guaranteed to rise next month? No. Is price history a good benchmark? Yes.

    Of course, the only thing that is certain on the cryptocurrency market is that nothing is certain. However, as you can see, historical trends for the SHIB price can still offer a certain angle on what to expect, and one should not ignore them.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

