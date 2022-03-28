$5.8 Billion in Dogecoin Stored by Robinhood: Report

News
Mon, 03/28/2022 - 11:15
article image
Yuri Molchan
It has been reported that the popular brokerage platform holds 41.8 billion Dogecoins on behalf of its retail clients
$5.8 Billion in Dogecoin Stored by Robinhood: Report
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

According to data published by @DogeWhaleAlert, Robinhood, a popular trading app for stocks and cryptocurrencies, is holding almost $6 billion in Dogecoin on behalf of its customers.

Robinhood owns 41.8 billion DOGE

The exact amount of meme crypto held by Robinhood in dollars is $5,823,039,490.

This equals almost 8x more in DOGE—41,829,475,750 meme coins—and 31.53% of the entire DOGE supply in circulation. The total circulating amount of DOGE is 132,670,764,299 coins.

Robinhood holds the aforementioned amount of DOGE in two wallets. One of them—3334959—has six crypto addresses, all of which are part of the top 20 Dogecoin addresses.

The second wallet of the company has just two addresses—DQA5h47M4NdTt2mKDj4nP2VNZWczZi42RY and D8vFz4p1L37jdg47HXKtSujChhP9f3doTK—according to the dogecoinwhalealert website.

Related
2.6 Billion Shiba Inu Burned in Past 7 Days, While 300 Million Gone in 24+ Hours

Doge spikes on Elon Musk's recent tweet

As reported by U.Today on Sunday, the original canine cryptocurrency, DOGE, rose by 5.10% after the Tesla boss and the biggest Dogecoin fan, Elon Musk, commented on a suggestion that he buy Twitter and change the logo from its blue bird to DOGE.

Musk recently conducted a poll to see whether Twitter is suppressing freedom of speech. A lot of commentators have proposed that Musk should buy the social media giant. Instead, the head of Tesla is thinking of creating his own social media platform.

#Dogecoin #Elon Musk
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image $4.1 Billion Worth of Ethereum Moved from Exchanges in March as ETH Price Climbs Above $3K
03/28/2022 - 11:46
$4.1 Billion Worth of Ethereum Moved from Exchanges in March as ETH Price Climbs Above $3K
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Cardano Ecosystem Grows as Peer-to-Peer Lending to Be Introduced in May
03/28/2022 - 11:25
Cardano Ecosystem Grows as Peer-to-Peer Lending to Be Introduced in May
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ripple Identified as "Opportunity in Payments" Alongside Circle by Goldman Sachs
03/28/2022 - 10:48
Ripple Identified as "Opportunity in Payments" Alongside Circle by Goldman Sachs
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide