    5 Reasons Why Ethereum (ETH) Is Much Stronger Than Bitcoin (BTC) Right Now

    Arman Shirinyan
    Ethereum might be stronger option for investors compared to Bitcoin, and there are good reasons for it
    Wed, 26/06/2024 - 8:50
    5 Reasons Why Ethereum (ETH) Is Much Stronger Than Bitcoin (BTC) Right Now
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Contents
    Ethereum's price performance certainly raises some serious questions, as the second-biggest cryptocurrency on the market is clearly losing momentum and is unlikely to gain enough traction for a bounce right now. But fundamentally, it has at least five reasons to recover sooner than expected.

    Mt. Gox does not have any ETH

    The imminent risk of a massive sell-off from Mt. Gox is one of the major factors weighing on Bitcoin. The trustee of the defunct exchange is scheduled to return a sizable portion of Bitcoin to creditors, which may intensify selling pressure. Due to this, Ethereum has a clear advantage over BTC, which might enter the market and lower its price.

    German government not selling Ethereum

    Selling pressure on the market has been exacerbated by reports that the German government has been selling off the Bitcoin that has been seized. The recent difficulties of Bitcoin are partly attributable to this action.

    On Ethereum, there is no miner sell pressure

    Since the release of Ethereum 2.0, the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism has replaced the proof-of-work (PoW) method. That implies that miners for Ethereum will no longer have to sell a lot of ETH in order to pay for their overhead. Nevertheless, in order to cover their costs for things like electricity, Bitcoin miners must constantly sell their Bitcoin.

    ETH will also get an ETF

    Ethereum, though not officially confirmed yet, is headed toward becoming its own exchange-traded fund, much like Bitcoin. Institutional investors could be exposed to Ethereum through an exchange-traded fund without having to physically hold the asset, which could raise demand.  

    Greater supply shock on ETH

    The introduction of a burning mechanism for transaction fees through EIP-1559 has resulted in a significant reduction in the supply of Ethereum. A supply shock could occur for the asset as a result of this mechanism, which lowers the total supply of ETH.

    About the author
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

