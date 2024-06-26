5 Reasons Why Ethereum (ETH) Is Much Stronger Than Bitcoin (BTC) Right Now

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ethereum's price performance certainly raises some serious questions, as the second-biggest cryptocurrency on the market is clearly losing momentum and is unlikely to gain enough traction for a bounce right now. But fundamentally, it has at least five reasons to recover sooner than expected.

Mt. Gox does not have any ETH

The imminent risk of a massive sell-off from Mt. Gox is one of the major factors weighing on Bitcoin. The trustee of the defunct exchange is scheduled to return a sizable portion of Bitcoin to creditors, which may intensify selling pressure. Due to this, Ethereum has a clear advantage over BTC, which might enter the market and lower its price.

German government not selling Ethereum

Selling pressure on the market has been exacerbated by reports that the German government has been selling off the Bitcoin that has been seized. The recent difficulties of Bitcoin are partly attributable to this action.

On Ethereum, there is no miner sell pressure

Since the release of Ethereum 2.0, the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism has replaced the proof-of-work (PoW) method. That implies that miners for Ethereum will no longer have to sell a lot of ETH in order to pay for their overhead. Nevertheless, in order to cover their costs for things like electricity, Bitcoin miners must constantly sell their Bitcoin.

ETH will also get an ETF

Ethereum, though not officially confirmed yet, is headed toward becoming its own exchange-traded fund, much like Bitcoin. Institutional investors could be exposed to Ethereum through an exchange-traded fund without having to physically hold the asset, which could raise demand.

Greater supply shock on ETH

The introduction of a burning mechanism for transaction fees through EIP-1559 has resulted in a significant reduction in the supply of Ethereum. A supply shock could occur for the asset as a result of this mechanism, which lowers the total supply of ETH.