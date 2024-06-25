Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for June 25

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can rate of Ethereum (ETH) make reversal by end of week?
    Tue, 25/06/2024 - 15:21
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The majority of coins are rising, even though sellers' pressure remains relevant, according to CoinStats.

    ETH chart by CoinStats

    ETH/USD

    The price of Ethereum (ETH) has gone up by 1.88% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $3,342 and the resistance of $3,393.

    As most of the ATR has been passed, ongoing sideways trading around $3,370 is the more likely scenario until tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, neither buyers nor sellers are dominating. However, if the decline continues to $3,300, traders may witness a test of the $3,200 zone until the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the weekly bar closure. If it happens far from its low, it is possible to see a bounce back to $3,600.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,379 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

