$45K Remains Major Resistance for Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls

Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin's stubborn resistance at $45,000 continues to be the focal point for traders as the market gauges the strength of its bullish sentiment
Thu, 12/21/2023 - 06:39
The Bitcoin price has made notable gains in recent days, but it is likely to encounter a formidable barrier before surging higher. That said, a break above this resistance could be a telltale sign of an upcoming bullish momentum.  

A major resistance level 

Recent trading activity indicates that the $45,000 mark has become a significant battleground for Bitcoin bulls. 

Data shows that this price level has been a stiff resistance point, with the price stalling and supply being defended aggressively through selling orders. 

This level is considered pivotal for market sentiment since a sustained break above could signal a stronger bullish momentum.

Market analysts have their eyes glued to the $45,000 level as Bitcoin attempts to claw back from its previous highs. 

The price has made multiple attempts to break this threshold but has met with a robust selling presence, indicating a strong defense by bears in the market. 

A major pullback? 

According to QCP Capital, the approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF is likely on the horizon.   

This announcement could come as early as January 2024. ETF providers have agreed to align with the SEC's "cash only" demands. 

While the approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF could inject optimism into the market, QCP Capital cautions that there could be resistance in the $45,000 to $48,500 region.

However, this could be followed by a potential retracement to the $36,000 level.

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

