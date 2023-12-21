$45K Remains Major Resistance for Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls

The Bitcoin price has made notable gains in recent days, but it is likely to encounter a formidable barrier before surging higher. That said, a break above this resistance could be a telltale sign of an upcoming bullish momentum.

A major resistance level

Recent trading activity indicates that the $45,000 mark has become a significant battleground for Bitcoin bulls.

Data shows that this price level has been a stiff resistance point, with the price stalling and supply being defended aggressively through selling orders.

This level is considered pivotal for market sentiment since a sustained break above could signal a stronger bullish momentum.

Market analysts have their eyes glued to the $45,000 level as Bitcoin attempts to claw back from its previous highs.

The price has made multiple attempts to break this threshold but has met with a robust selling presence, indicating a strong defense by bears in the market.

A major pullback?

According to QCP Capital, the approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF is likely on the horizon.

This announcement could come as early as January 2024. ETF providers have agreed to align with the SEC's "cash only" demands.

While the approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF could inject optimism into the market, QCP Capital cautions that there could be resistance in the $45,000 to $48,500 region.

However, this could be followed by a potential retracement to the $36,000 level.