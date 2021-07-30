$45 Billion Asset Manager GoldenTree Has Bitcoin on Its Balance Sheet

Investment firm GoldenTree Asset Management, which was founded by vulture investor Steve Tananbaum back in 2000, has been buying Bitcoin for years, according to a July 30 report by The Street that cites anonymous sources with knowledge of the matter.
The asset manager—which controls $45 billion worth of assets—treats the flagship cryptocurrency as a portfolio diversifier.
As reported by U.Today, Point72 Asset Management owner Steve Cohen also recently mentioned that he was “fully converted” to crypto.