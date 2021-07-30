$45 Billion Asset Manager GoldenTree Has Bitcoin on Its Balance Sheet

Fri, 07/30/2021 - 17:06
Alex Dovbnya
Despite staying silent on Bitcoin, Steve Tananbaum has been reportedly buying it for years with his asset management firm
$45 Billion Asset Manager GoldenTree Has Bitcoin on Its Balance Sheet
Investment firm GoldenTree Asset Management, which was founded by vulture investor Steve Tananbaum back in 2000, has been buying Bitcoin for years, according to a July 30 report by The Street that cites anonymous sources with knowledge of the matter.

The asset manager—which controls $45 billion worth of assets—treats the flagship cryptocurrency as a portfolio diversifier.

Tananbaum is the latest addition to the growing list of Wall Street legends of the likes of Paul Tudor Jones, Stanley Druckenmiller, and Bill Miller that have ventured into Bitcoin.

As reported by U.Today, Point72 Asset Management owner Steve Cohen also recently mentioned that he was “fully converted” to crypto.

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

