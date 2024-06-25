Advertisement
    $42 Billion Volume Boom Triggers Epic Bitcoin (BTC) Price Resilience

    Godfrey Benjamin
    Key Bitcoin (BTC) metric offers first glimpse of revival
    Tue, 25/06/2024 - 9:27
    $42 Billion Volume Boom Triggers Epic Bitcoin (BTC) Price Resilience
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The ongoing sell-off in the crypto ecosystem might be taking a breather as the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has finally formed support at the $61,100 mark. At the time of writing, the combined crypto market cap is down 0.55% to $2.56 trillion, and Bitcoin has pared off its losses. It is down by 1.83% to $61,113.37, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

    Unusual trading volume impact

    Over the trailing seven-day period, the price of Bitcoin has slipped by more than 7% in what marks one of its worst weekly performances this month. However, on-chain data pegs the trading volume at $42 billion, up 135.56% in a 24-hour period.

    This triple-digit surge underscores a growing but subtle bullish sentiment in the price of Bitcoin. While this positive sentiment is not showing yet, it is vital in printing a recovery from the current bearish onslaught. In recent times, the Bitcoin price has not traded as low as it currently is, with the spot ETF market providing the much-needed cushion up to now.

    At the moment, the massive rally in Bitcoin trading volume is entirely retail-driven considering how spot BTC ETF products have continued to record outflows. 

    Revival trigger to watch

    While Bitcoin is showcasing some forms of resilience, the sustained revival hinges mostly on external factors. While not many outside forces can trigger a Bitcoin bull ride, the potential approval of S-1 registration filings for a spot Ethereum ETF might do the trick.

    Also, the ongoing recovery in the altcoin ecosystem might complement the revival in the near term. Ultimately, the Bitcoin price is poised to hit bottom, wherein the price will print the long-awaited rebound.

    The major takeaway is that many Bitcoin whales and addresses are still in profit, and this will help keep the recovery in check when short-term holders start taking profits on revival.

    #Bitcoin
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

