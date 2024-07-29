$41 Million in Ethereum (ETH) in 24 Hours, What's Going On?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A big Ethereum (ETH) whale has just stunned the community with a sudden move. This development is notable as it comes at a time when ETH has witnessed a slight surge in its price. As the market is expecting more gains from the leading altcoin, this whale has ignited speculation in the community.

Advertisement

According to Whale Alert, an Ethereum whale has transferred 12,215 ETH to crypto exchange Binance. The transfer is estimated to be worth around $41.2 million dollars. The ETH community is showing concern over this move because it appears that the whale is going to sell these coins.

For those who do not know, crypto whales keep their holdings in their private wallets when they plan to hold the coins. However, they move a portion of their holdings to a trading platform when they have decided to sell them. In Ethereum’s case, it is clear that the whale has decided to sell their ETH holdings.

While the exact reason behind this sell-off cannot be known right now, it is likely that the whale may be booking profits. As mentioned above, the ETH price has surged today, hence, the whale may have decided to book profits. But this is only an assumption. There may be other reasons, such as strategic allocation of coins or using ETH to buy other coins.

Ethereum price approaches $3,500

The price of Ethereum has surged 3.61% to $3,378.74 in the last 24 hours. While it is not major upward movement, this surge is crucial as ETH has remained in a consolidation phase in the last few days. With today’s uptrend, it is likely that ETH may try to reclaim the $3,500 mark in the coming days.