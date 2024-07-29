    $41 Million in Ethereum (ETH) in 24 Hours, What's Going On?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Whale has transferred major amount of ETH to Binance
    Mon, 29/07/2024 - 14:11
    $41 Million in Ethereum (ETH) in 24 Hours, What's Going On?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A big Ethereum (ETH) whale has just stunned the community with a sudden move. This development is notable as it comes at a time when ETH has witnessed a slight surge in its price. As the market is expecting more gains from the leading altcoin, this whale has ignited speculation in the community.

    Advertisement

    According to Whale Alert, an Ethereum whale has transferred 12,215 ETH to crypto exchange Binance. The transfer is estimated to be worth around $41.2 million dollars. The ETH community is showing concern over this move because it appears that the whale is going to sell these coins.

    For those who do not know, crypto whales keep their holdings in their private wallets when they plan to hold the coins. However, they move a portion of their holdings to a trading platform when they have decided to sell them. In Ethereum’s case, it is clear that the whale has decided to sell their ETH holdings.

    HOT Stories
    Elon Musk Says: "I'm Not Going to Be Promoting Crypto"
    Ripple Leader Reveals Untold Beauty of Bitcoin
    Solana (SOL) to $1,000, and It's 'Conservative,' Says Top Analyst
    BlackRock Issues Major Crypto Warning

    While the exact reason behind this sell-off cannot be known right now, it is likely that the whale may be booking profits. As mentioned above, the ETH price has surged today, hence, the whale may have decided to book profits. But this is only an assumption. There may be other reasons, such as strategic allocation of coins or using ETH to buy other coins.

    Ethereum price approaches $3,500

    The price of Ethereum has surged 3.61% to $3,378.74 in the last 24 hours. While it is not major upward movement, this surge is crucial as ETH has remained in a consolidation phase in the last few days. With today’s uptrend, it is likely that ETH may try to reclaim the $3,500 mark in the coming days.

    Additionally, the ETH price is currently above its 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). This indicator shows that the leading altcoin has remained in a broader bullish trend. Adding to this bullish sentiment is the recent approval of spot Ethereum ETFs. This huge development is a strong signal of Ethereum’s optimistic outlook in the broader scenario.

    #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

    related image Ethereum Foundation Wallet Makes Large Transfer
    Jul 29, 2024 - 14:05
    Ethereum Foundation Wallet Makes Large Transfer
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Revolutionize Your Crypto Journey as Zoomex Launches Game-Changing Tools and 2024 Token: Exclusive Review
    Jul 29, 2024 - 14:05
    Revolutionize Your Crypto Journey as Zoomex Launches Game-Changing Tools and 2024 Token: Exclusive Review
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    related image Cardano Skyrockets 300% in Funds Inflows as Bulls Take Charge
    Jul 29, 2024 - 14:05
    Cardano Skyrockets 300% in Funds Inflows as Bulls Take Charge
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Tequila Token to Launch on Solana Blockchain at 17:00 UTC on July 30, 2024
    Solana’s Pandiana Token Presale Raises Over 400 SOL, Poised To Displace $WIF & PEPE
    WebKey and Web3 Eco-Strategic Partners
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $41 Million in Ethereum (ETH) in 24 Hours, What's Going On?
    Ethereum Foundation Wallet Makes Large Transfer
    Revolutionize Your Crypto Journey as Zoomex Launches Game-Changing Tools and 2024 Token: Exclusive Review
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD