Advertisement
AD

    $3,868,168,653: Saylor's Strategy Loses on Recent Bitcoin Purchases

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 28/02/2025 - 14:30
    Continuously buying Bitcoin with some averaging does not always bring profits
    Advertisement
    $3,868,168,653: Saylor's Strategy Loses on Recent Bitcoin Purchases
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The biggest corporate buyer of Bitcoin, Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), is under tremendous pressure as a result of the recent decline, as the company now faces an amazing $3.86 billion in unrealized losses in its recent Bitcoin acquisitions. Michael Saylor led the company's aggressive accumulation strategy, which has drawn praise and criticism. It has a major impact on the price fluctuations of Bitcoin.

    Advertisement

    The approach is being tried more than ever before, though, as Bitcoin by fell more than 13% in 2025. Since the beginning of 2025, Strategy has purchased Bitcoin for about $5.3 billion, but the price of the cryptocurrency has only decreased. A famous Bitcoin critic, Peter Schiff, recently drew attention to this issue, pointing out that Bitcoin's decline might have been even more severe if Saylor did not make these purchases. Schiff raised another question: What would happen if Saylor began to sell?

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Bitcoin has now dropped significantly below the $95,000 to $105,000 price range at which Strategy's recent purchases were made. The company's enormous Bitcoin holdings could become a liability if the trend continues, requiring tough financial choices. The market is becoming complacent, with many investors believing that Bitcoin will rebound just because it has in the past. 

    HOT Stories
    Saylor: Sell Your Kidney But Keep Your Bitcoin
    Bitcoin and XRP Collapse, and This Whale Just Lost $17 Million
    Still Fretting Over Bitcoin Crash? Former Goldman Analyst Sees Bitcoin Surging to $200,000
    Breaking: SEC Drops Case Against Consensys

    Related
    Bitcoin and XRP Collapse, and This Whale Just Lost $17 Million
    Fri, 02/28/2025 - 06:05
    Bitcoin and XRP Collapse, and This Whale Just Lost $17 Million
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    Technical indicators and macroeconomic conditions, however, indicate that a further decline to the $50,000-$60,000 range is not implausible. This would place MSTR's Bitcoin holdings below their average cost basis. 

    Related
    Bitcoin and XRP Collapse, and This Whale Just Lost $17 Million
    Fri, 02/28/2025 - 06:05
    Bitcoin and XRP Collapse, and This Whale Just Lost $17 Million
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Strategy is still steadfast in its Bitcoin strategy for the time being, but if the market keeps falling, it will be difficult to tell if it will hold firm or if it will have to change course - which could cause even more volatility on an already unstable market.

    #Bitcoin

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 28, 2025 - 14:24
    530 Million Dogecoin in 72 Hours: What's Happening?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Feb 28, 2025 - 14:19
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for February 28
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Digital Transformation Week Expo Returns to Santa Clara for North America Edition: Essential Gathering for Innovators in AI, Automation, and Digital Strategy
    100 Million: How $FAM is Redefining the Future of Community-Driven Memecoins on the TON Blockchain
    Recognizing Excellence at the Connected Banking Awards 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $3,868,168,653: Saylor's Strategy Loses on Recent Bitcoin Purchases
    530 Million Dogecoin in 72 Hours: What's Happening?
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for February 28
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD