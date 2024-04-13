Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for April 13

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The weekend has started with an ongoing decline of most coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has dropped by 3.14% over the last 24 hours.

Despite today's fall, the price of BNB is trading near the local resistance of $600.2. If buyers can hold the gained initiative and keep the rate around $600, the growth may continue to the $610-$620 zone tomorrow.

On the bigger time frame, the picture is unclear as neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet. Such a statement is also confirmed by low volume.

In this case, ongoing consolidation in the zone of $560-$620 is the more likely scenario for next week.

A similar situation is on the weekly chart. If the candle closes around the current prices, traders may expect sideways trading between $520 and $550 until the end of the month.

BNB is trading at $592 at press time.