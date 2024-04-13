Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for April 13

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long will sideways trading of Binance Coin (BNB) last?
    Sat, 13/04/2024 - 16:12
    The weekend has started with an ongoing decline of most coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BNB/USD

    The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has dropped by 3.14% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's fall, the price of BNB is trading near the local resistance of $600.2. If buyers can hold the gained initiative and keep the rate around $600, the growth may continue to the $610-$620 zone tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the picture is unclear as neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet. Such a statement is also confirmed by low volume.

    In this case, ongoing consolidation in the zone of $560-$620 is the more likely scenario for next week.

    Image by TradingView

    A similar situation is on the weekly chart. If the candle closes around the current prices, traders may expect sideways trading between $520 and $550 until the end of the month.

    BNB is trading at $592 at press time.

    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

