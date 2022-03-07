31.90% Of DOGE Supply in Circulation Held by Robinhood: Details

Robinhood holds over one-third of the total Dogecoin amount in circulation on behalf of its investors

@DogeWhaleAlert has reported how much Dogecoin is held by a popular brokerage app Robinhood at the moment.

$5.1 billion worth of DOGE stored by Robinhood

According to the recent tweet, the company is holding $5,103,182,345 worth of Dogecoin. That constitutes 42,317,050,147 DOGE. Robinhood is storing that many Dogecoins on two crypto wallets, using eight known addresses. This is 31.90 percent of the DOGE supply in circulation.

The meme cryptocurrency is held on behalf of the company’s customers.

#Robinhood's 🪶 two known wallets—3334959 & 1699275—use eight known addresses, and the total combined amount of #Dogecoin held by RH 🪶 on behalf of its investors is:



42,317,050,147 $DOGE

$5,103,182,345 USD

31.90% of the circulating supplyhttps://t.co/iWz81VqfEE — Ðogecoin Whale Alert (@DogeWhaleAlert) March 7, 2022

Elon Musk comments on DOGE and McDonald’s

Earlier this month, U.Today reported that the centibillionaire, head of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk, commented on the issue of Dogecoin payments and the global fast food giant McDonald’s.

According to his tweet, he may believe that the Dogecoin army has been pulling out all stops to get the company to begin accepting the original meme cryptocurrency.

Notably, it was Musk who first urged McDonald’s to start taking payments in DOGE, when he tweeted he would eat a Happy Meal on TV, if the fast food behemoth starts accepting Dogecoin.

McDonald’s rejected the proposal, saying that Tesla should first begin accepting payments in Grimacecoin.