$6.6 Million in LUNA Grabbed by Top ETH Whale: Report

Major whale has purchased a large LUNA lump, while the cryptocurrency has got on the list of the top ten purchased assets

WhaleStats crypto tracking service has announced that Terra (LUNA) is becoming popular with the top 5,000 whales, along with SHIB and FTT.

LUNA has become one of the most purchased cryptos. Besides, an anonymous whale has acquired almost $6.6 million worth of this coin.

Terra is among 10 most purchased assets

According to a report shared by WhaleStats, the largest 5,000 Ethereum investors have been actively buying Terra (LUNA) in the past twenty-four hours. The seventh largest digital currency has entered the top ten list of the most frequently bought tokens.

The website of the crypto tracker shows that number 6 spot, along with yearn.finance (YFI), and several popular US-dollar-backed stablecoins – TUSD, USDT, USDC and BUSD.

However, LUNA is not on the list of the top ten held cryptos, unlike SHIB, FTX Token (FTT), USDT, etc.

Top ETH whales are holding $1,442,428,050 worth of SHIB (16.1 percent of their portfolio) and $1,470,747,535 in FTT – 16.65 percent of their crypto holdings.

Top 7 whale buys 80,000 LUNA

WhaleStats has also spread the word about an anonymous ETH whale, ranked 7 by this data platform, has purchased a staggering $6,608,800 worth of LUNA – 80,000 tokens.

However, the webpage of this whale’s wallet does not show any LUNA holdings at the time of writing.

This whale mainly FTX Token, Ethereum, RON, USDT and USDC.

FTT is the largest coin by the US dollar position so far. The FTT stash held by this wallet totals $1,364,196,990 – 41.94 percent of the portfolio.

FTX starts supporting Terra UST

As reported by U.Today earlier, the US-based FTX crypto trading giant has added support for Terra’s algorythmic stablecoin – UST. It was announced on March 6.

At the moment, UST is the largest decentralized stablecoin by market capitalization value. Earlier in March, Terra made a decision to increase the supply of UST by a whopping $450 million in fiat equivalent.

By now, the price of Terra has demonstrated a rise to the $82.72 level. Earlier today, the coin struggled to hold the $80 price mark.

Terra users have been quite active recently as they increased the amount of LUNA locked in Terra-based decentralized applications over the past month. The amount of TVL (total value locked) comprises $22 billion.