Advertisement
AD

3 Reasons Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) Funded Wallets Soared 14,793% in 20 Months

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Shiba Inu (SHIB) boasts crucial milestone no one is talking about
Mon, 11/20/2023 - 13:04
3 Reasons Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) Funded Wallets Soared 14,793% in 20 Months
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu (SHIB) came into the limelight in 2020, and since then, it has been linked to a number of impressive milestones. One important growth aspect many are not focusing on in the Shiba Inu ecosystem is the rate at which its funded accounts grew. Data from crypto analytics platform IntoTheBlock pointed out that a total of 1,260,000 SHIB wallets have a balance other than $0 in them.

Advertisement

Related
Shiba Inu's BONE Gains Traction With Latest Listing

This figure shows that as of Feb. 1, 2021, just about 8,460 addresses have a nonzero SHIB balance. When compared to current figures, it shows SHIB has grown as much as 14,793% to date. This figure is mindblowing as it shows the growth of Shiba Inu is not entirely confined to its price performance alone.

The massive jump is an indication that more people are embracing Shiba Inu in no small measure. For comparison, Dogecoin (DOGE), the top Shiba Inu competitor, seems to have managed just about 75.71% in terms of its funded wallet growth from Feb. 1, 2021, to date.

Top three factors responsible

One crucial trigger of this massive surge is the advent of Shibarium, the protocol's Layer-2 scaling solution built on Ethereum. With Shibarium, more wallets have been created, and with the emerging Decentralized Finance (DeFi) capabilities on the network, users have found reasons to buy SHIB to participate and earn the associated dividends.

Related
Shibarium Nears Key Landmark as Shiba Inu Prepares for Big Move

Additionally, broader market sentiment has also helped position SHIB as a favorite asset to hold for the long term. With many retail investors assuming they have missed out on Bitcoin (BTC), altcoins like SHIB remain a crucial option for them, thus driving enhanced accumulation.

Lastly, the Shiba Inu community remains a driving force behind its attractive adoption across the board. Shiba Inu is leading a major pivot, and many predict its move to $0.01 is a matter of when, not if, should all conditions align.

#Shiba Inu
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Cardano (ADA) Forms Golden Cross: Details
2023/11/20 13:03
Cardano (ADA) Forms Golden Cross: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image $2 Billion Surge on Solana (SOL) DeFi Exceptional, Here's Why
2023/11/20 13:03
$2 Billion Surge on Solana (SOL) DeFi Exceptional, Here's Why
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Worldcoin (WLD) Price Hits All-Time High as OpenAI Changes CEO, 3 Million WLD Sent to Exchanges
2023/11/20 13:03
Worldcoin (WLD) Price Hits All-Time High as OpenAI Changes CEO, 3 Million WLD Sent to Exchanges
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD