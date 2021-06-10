270 Million XRP Shifted by Top Crypto Exchanges As Ripple Keeps Moving XRP to China

News
Thu, 06/10/2021 - 11:58
article image
Yuri Molchan
Recent analytics data shows that major exchanges have transferred 270 million XRP while Ripple keeps sending this cryptocurrency to the biggest Chinese trading venue
270 Million XRP Shifted by Top Crypto Exchanges As Ripple Keeps Moving XRP to China
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Data shared by Whale Alert crypto tracking service shows that over the past 20 hours, a mammoth sum of 270 million XRP has been wired by several major exchanges.

Meanwhile, the Ripple fintech monster continues its regular XRP transfers to Huobi, having slightly decreased its daily stashes.

8046_0
Image via Twitter

270 million XRP on the move

According to tweets shared by Whale Alert, over the past 20 hours, several top crypto trading venues have transferred a whopping 269.5 million XRP in three transactions.

That equals a staggering $239,232,115 in fiat.

Among the exchanges that have taken part in the transfers are Huobi, Binance, Coinbase and Bybit. The largest amount of crypto (175,434,574 XRP) was moved from Bybit to Binance.

Bitstamp wired 64.5 million XRP to Coinbase, and Huobi sent 30 million coins to Binance.

Related
SEC Files Motion Against Ripple’s Recent Sur-Reply

Ripple sends another XRP stash to Huobi

The fintech decacorn continues sending its daily regular XRP portions to Huobi, the biggest crypto trader in China.

Since June 6, daily amounts of XRP sent to Huobi by the company have been 5,275,250 coins. Prior to that, Ripple sent 6,679,600 XRP to Huobi for a week.

Bitball Bitball

Ripple has been doing this for several months already. No particular reasons for these transfers have been voiced yet.

At press time, the seventh largest cryptocurrency, XRP, has been trading at the $0.88 level, as per CoinMarketCap.

#Ripple News #XRP
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, UNI and SOL Price Analysis for June 10
06/10/2021 - 16:16

BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, UNI and SOL Price Analysis for June 10
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
article image Bitcoin (BTC) Miner Hut 8 Approved by NASDAQ, Microstrategy's Saylor Foresees New Listings
06/10/2021 - 15:41

Bitcoin (BTC) Miner Hut 8 Approved by NASDAQ, Microstrategy's Saylor Foresees New Listings
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image IMF Not Happy About El Salvador's Bitcoin Bombshell
06/10/2021 - 15:23

IMF Not Happy About El Salvador's Bitcoin Bombshell
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya