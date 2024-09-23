    252 Million XRP in Epic Whale Activity, Is It Enough?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    XRP bulls rejoice as whales make epic moves
    Mon, 23/09/2024 - 13:07
    252 Million XRP in Epic Whale Activity, Is It Enough?
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The XRP price is still moving sideways, but whales have started to defy all the odds with huge moves. The broader crypto market has slightly recovered after the recent rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Bullish sentiment is still prevailing on the market as more gains are likely in the cards. Seeing this, XRP whales are trying to push the prices to the next highs.

    Advertisement

    According to CryptoQuant data, more than 252 million XRP were withdrawn from cryptocurrency exchanges on Sept. 23. The total value of these coins, based on the current XRP price, is around $147 million. This is a huge single day rise in exchange outflows for the coin, showing a strong accumulation trend among whales.

    Whales typically buy XRP tokens on top crypto exchanges and then withdraw these assets to move them into their private wallets. Large holders are known for holding coins for the long term, and they prefer keeping them in their private crypto wallets. As they hold these coins and have no plans to sell them in the short term, these exchange withdrawals have long-term positive impacts.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Prepares for Stablecoin Launch With New Burns
    XRP Fails to Hold Above Key Level. Does It Matter?
    Will Bitcoin (BTC) $70,000 Attempt Fail? Massive XRP Triangle Breakthrough is Here, Ethereum (ETH) Bullish Dynamic is Fading
    Bitcoin ETF Options Won't Reduce Volatility, Bitwise Says

    What does it mean for XRP price?

    Whale accumulation is likely to inject bullish momentum into XRP's price movement. The Ripple Labs-associated coin requires this confidence from large holders if it has to move to the next highs. As of writing this article, XRP is trading at $0.5869, after a slight dip of 1.12% in the last 24 hours. The trading volume is also down 15% during this time, currently at $965 million.

    Advertisement

    While the sideways movement is persisting, the rising buying activity can positively impact the price in the near future. XRP is currently facing strong resistance from the $0.61 price level. It has to break through this range in order to establish a more sustained upward trend. With whales going bullish, XRP may trigger this potential rally in the coming weeks.

    #Ripple News #XRP News
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 13:03
    $6.75 Billion in Solana (SOL) in 24 Hours - Something Big Coming?
    News
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Title news
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 12:18
    Ripple Prepares for Stablecoin Launch With New Burns
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 13:07
    252 Million XRP in Epic Whale Activity, Is It Enough?
    Ripple NewsXRP News
    article image Mushumir Butt
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 13:03
    $6.75 Billion in Solana (SOL) in 24 Hours - Something Big Coming?
    Solana NewsSolana
    article image Mushumir Butt
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 12:18
    Ripple Prepares for Stablecoin Launch With New Burns
    XRPXRPLRipple NewsXRP News
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 12:04
    Bitcoin Historical Trend Foreshadows Epic Rally in Q4: Details
    Bitcoin
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 11:26
    First Shiba Inu (SHIB) Trend Reversal Signal Appears
    Shiba Inu
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Ex-Co-Founder of Hamster Kombat Unleashes New Game-Changing Hard Fork: Meet Hamster Cash
    TRON vs Ethereum: Justin Sun Teases Interest in Fighting Vitalik Buterin at Crypto Fight Night
    Stashes Announces Presale of $STSH Token with Multi-Chain Accessibility
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    252 Million XRP in Epic Whale Activity, Is It Enough?
    $6.75 Billion in Solana (SOL) in 24 Hours - Something Big Coming?
    Ripple Prepares for Stablecoin Launch With New Burns
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD