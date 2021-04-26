$240 Million Worth of Shorts Liquidated as Bitcoin Stages Sudden Comeback

After Bitcoin suddenly bounced back from its multi-week low, hundreds of millions of dollars worth of short positions got wiped out

According to data provided by Bybt, $239.52 million worth of short positions got liquidated on major cryptocurrency exchanges over the past four hours.



The bears accounted for a whopping 91 percent of all liquidations recorded during the above-mentioned time period.

Image by bybt.com

Bitcoin collapsed to yet another multi-week low of $47,006 at 09:45 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange.However, the flagship cryptocurrency has managed to stage an impressive comeback, soaring as much as 12 percent in hours.At press time, Bitcoin is trading at $52,212 on the Bitstamp exchange.Altcoins also bounced back hard, with the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies now sitting at $1.9 trillion.