Demand for PayPal’s Cryptocurrency Offering Blows Past Expectations, According to CEO Dan Schulman

News
Sun, 04/25/2021 - 21:00
article image
Alex Dovbnya
PayPal CEO Dan Schulman claims that credit cards “will go away”
Demand for PayPal’s Cryptocurrency Offering Blows Past Expectations, According to CEO Dan Schulman
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In an Apr. 25 interview with TIME Magazine, PayPal CEO Dan Schulman revealed that the demand for the company’s cryptocurrency offering has significantly exceeded expectations:

Demand on the crypto side has been multiple-fold to what we initially expected. There’s a lot of excitement.

Schulman claims that PayPal has been watching the cryptocurrency space for six years. However, the payments giant waited for digital assets to gain more mainstream adoption before offering its own product:

And it was still a little bit too much of people not really understanding what they were going to get into, and what we really wanted to do is make sure that it became a little more mainstream so that we would work hand in hand with regulators before we put anything out into the market.

Last October, PayPal allowed its U.S. users to trade and hold cryptocurrencies. In late March, it introduced its cryptocurrency checkout service, with Schulman recording a

Related
PayPal CEO Makes First Bitcoin Purchase with New Crypto Checkout Service

Cash will end its reign  

Schulman predicts that significant changes will occur within the next ten years in the financial system, which he believes is inefficient as of today:

If you cash a check, it can take three days for you to get your money. If you do an international remittance, it can take seven days to get your money.

The PayPal boss expects up to 10 “superapps” to dominate payments, cash seeing “tremendous decline.”

He also predicts that credit cards will ultimately go away, with mobile phones replacing them.   

#Bitcoin News #Ethereum News #Litecoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Demand for PayPal’s Cryptocurrency Offering Blows Past Expectations, According to CEO Dan Schulman
04/25/2021 - 21:00

Demand for PayPal’s Cryptocurrency Offering Blows Past Expectations, According to CEO Dan Schulman

Alex Dovbnya
article image BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for April 25
04/25/2021 - 20:51

BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for April 25
Denys Serhiichuk
article image Cryptocurrency Market Succumbs to Fear After Massive Plunge
04/25/2021 - 07:43

Cryptocurrency Market Succumbs to Fear After Massive Plunge

Alex Dovbnya