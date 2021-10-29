lumenswap_lottery
lumenswap_lottery

$181 Million Worth of Shiba Inu Tokens Mistakenly Appears in Coinbase Account of NASCAR Driver

News
Fri, 10/29/2021 - 15:59
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Keith McGee is desperately trying to return his newfound Shiba Inu fortune
$181 Million Worth of Shiba Inu Tokens Mistakenly Appears in Coinbase Account of NASCAR Driver
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

NASCAR driver Keith McGee woke up to quite a surprise on Thursday: $181 million worth of Shiba Inu tokens on the balance of his Coinbase account.

In a tweet, McGee claims that this money does not belong to him, and now he wants to return it.

woj
woj

While he is yet to hear back from Coinbase, the 40-year-old racecar driver from Alaska told TobyChristie.com that he would keep trying to right a wrong for "as long as it takes."

McGee's persistence to return his accidental Shiba Inu fortune is undoubtedly laudable, but it is not clear whether he is actually capable of withdrawing the money since this could simply be a display error.

Related
Movie Giant AMC Considering Accepting Shiba Inu
In June, a man from Georgia who goes by the name of Christopher Williamson made headlines after discovering $1.4 trillion in his Coinbase account. His exorbitant wealth came after he invested $20 in a dubious token called Rocket Bunny.

However, Williamson was not able to sell his tokens, which he intended to spend on "a megayacht shaped like a penguin." A few days later, Coinbase explained that it was simply a display error that affected some ERC-20 tokens.

When it comes to Shiba Inu, those who have held Shiba Inu long enough could have already made an actual fortune with the cryptocurrency. An anonymous investor who purchased $8,000 worth last year is now sitting on $5.7 billion in what appears to be the fastest wealth creation story ever.

#Shiba Inu
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image $181 Million Worth of Shiba Inu Tokens Mistakenly Appears in Coinbase Account of NASCAR Driver
10/29/2021 - 15:59
$181 Million Worth of Shiba Inu Tokens Mistakenly Appears in Coinbase Account of NASCAR Driver
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for October 29
10/29/2021 - 14:23
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for October 29
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image SHIB Has Brilliance in Design, But Bitcoin Is Likely to Prevail, Mike McGlone Explains Why
10/29/2021 - 14:08
SHIB Has Brilliance in Design, But Bitcoin Is Likely to Prevail, Mike McGlone Explains Why
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan